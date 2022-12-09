Essential Oil Market Jump on Biggest Revenue Growth of USD 32.83 million Globally by 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the essential oil market was valued at USD 16 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 32.83 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.
The essential oils market is primarily driven by the health benefits they provide. As a result, the market witnessed rapid growth in its application, as they are now used in almost every industry, from food and beverage to medicines and animal feed and personal care products.
Essential oils are concentrated extracts of plant parts such as leaves, herbs, and barks. These are volatile, aromatic plant essences with flavouring properties that make them extremely useful in food and beverage, cosmetics, home care and cleaning, aromatherapy, and fragrance applications.
Some of the key Players profiled in the Global Essential Oil Market :
GrainCorp (Australia)
Malteurop (France)
Rahr Corporation (US)
Boortmalt (Belgium)
Indesso, (Spain)
Lipoid Kosmetic AG,(Germany)
The Herbarie at Stoney Hill Farm, Inc.(U.S)
International Flavors& Fragrances, Inc.(Netherlands)
Bell Flavors& Fragrances (france)
Rutland Biodynamics Ltd. (Scotland)
Prakruti Products Pvt. Ltd (India)
AmbePhytoextractsPvt. Ltd. (Austria)
The Green Labs LLC (Nethelands)
Berje, Inc.(Italy)
Umalaxmi Organics Pvt. Ltd.(India)
DSM (Netherlands)
Answers That the Report Acknowledges:
Market size and growth rate during forecast period
Key factors driving the “Essential Oil Market” market
Key market trends cracking up the growth of the “Essential Oil Market” market
Challenges to market growth
Key vendors of “Essential Oil” market
Detailed SWOT analysis
Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global “Essential Oil Market” market
Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions
Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors
PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions
Essential Oils Market Dynamics
Drivers
Long shelf life as well as growing demand from personal care industry
Essential oil has a long shelf life because it does not oxidise or become rancid and does not degrade when subjected to high temperatures and pressure because of this property, it is used in a variety of skin care products, including moisturisers, facial cleansers, scar and stretch mark minimizers, and anti-acne gels, as well as hair care products, including conditioners, de-tangling creams, and hair regrowth serums.
The growing application in supplement and pharmaceutical industries
In addition, essential oil contains a variety of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin E and B complex, silicon, chromium, copper, iodine, and zinc. As a result, it is used as a diet supplement and as a key ingredient in several pharmaceutical products for the treatment of sores, cuts, bruises, burns, and athlete’s foot and warts. Furthermore, as some plant seeds can be cultivated after five years, leading companies invest in R&D activities to develop innovative and cost-effective technologies to ensure a consistent supply of oil resources.
Opportunity
Increased disposable income and standard of living are the major factors driving the growth of the essential oil market; increased demand for personal care products drives the market rapidly. The variety of essential oil applications in personal care products is expanding rapidly, which is likely to create new opportunities for essential oil market manufacturers during the forecast period.
Restraints
However, the market’s growth is expected to be hampered by a limited supply of raw materials and stringent quality standards. The consumption of natural reserves and the subsequent outcomes associated with some essential oils restrain market growth.
This essential oils market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the essential oils market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Recent development
Firmenich completed the acquisition of Les Derives Résiniques et Terpeniques, a global leader in the development and supply of high-quality, renewable, and naturally derived ingredients, in May 2020. This acquisition would position Firmenich as a leader in renewable ingredients for perfumery and other applications.
dôTERRA announced several new essential oil products and diffusers in October 2020 and three new wellness programmes to help people focus on their specific health goals.
Givaudan acquired Myrissi in February 2021. Givaudan’s long-term Fragrance & Beauty strategy would be aided by the acquisition of Myrissi. Their AI expertise would help Givaudan propose new organoleptic approaches to consumers.
Key Market Segments :
The essential oils market is segmented on the basis of products, application, extraction method and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Extraction method
Distillation
Cold Press Extraction
Carbon Dioxide Extraction
Solvent Extraction
Others
Products
Lavender Oil
Lemon Oil
Orange Oil
Frankincense
Chamomile Oil
Lime Oil
Rosemary
Tea Tree
Patchouli Oil
Lavandin Oil
Lemongrass Oil
Citronella Oil
Balsam
Bergamot
Mandarine Oil
Eucalyptus Oil
Clove Oil
Cedarwood Oil
Coriander Oil
Basil Oil
Cornmint Oil
Peppermint Oil
Spearmint Oil
Litsea Cubeba Oil
Others
Application
Spa and Relaxation
Aromatherapy
Massage oil
Personal care
Fragrance
Cosmetics
Cleaning and Home
Food and Beverages
Medical
Others
Distribution channel
Direct
Retail
Supermarket/hypermarket
Online retailing
Key Benefits of the Report:
This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Essential Oil industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Essential Oil market share.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2022 to 2029 to highlight the global Essential Oil market growth scenario.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
The report provides a detailed global Essential Oil market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.
