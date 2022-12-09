Prenatal Genetic Testing Market is Projected to Reach USD 24,619.56 million at a CAGR of 13.85% by 2029
This indicates that the market value, which was USD 8,722 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 24,619.56 million by 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research announces the release of the report "Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Size, Share, Growth & Trends Analysis Report by Product, By End Use, By Region and Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2029". An excellent Prenatal Genetic Testing market document concentrates on the global key manufacturers to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape via SWOT analysis. The market study of the credible Prenatal Genetic Testing report takes into account drivers and restraints for the market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Prenatal Genetic Testing market survey report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. An exhaustive analysis of factors influencing the investment is also provided in the trustworthy Prenatal Genetic Testing report which forecasts impending opportunities for the businesses and develops the strategies to improve return on investment (ROI).
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the prenatal genetic testing market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 13.85% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 8,722 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 24,619.56 million by 2029. “Cancer” dominates the diseases segment of the prenatal genetic testing market owing to increasing incidences of cancer worldwide.
Key Players of Prenatal Genetic Testing Market
Abbott (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Quidel Corporation (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Danaher. (US), BD (US), Chembio Diagnostics (US), EKF Diagnostics (UK), Trinity Biotech plc (Ireland), Instrumentation Laboratory (US), Nova Biomedical (US), PTS Diagnostics (US), Sekisui Diagnostics (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), bioMérieux S.A. (France), DiaSorin S.p.A (Italy), AccuBioTech Co., Ltd. (China), Meridian Bioscience (US), Biocartis Bioscience (Europe), GeneSTAT Molecular Diagnostics, LLC (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan) and Grifols, S.A (Spain)
Market Outlook and Segmentation
By Technology {Diagnostics Methods, Screening Methods}
By Screening Techniques (Carrier Screening, Sequential Screening, and Maternal Serum Quad Screening)
By Diseases (Alzheimer’s Disease, Cancer, Cystic Fibrosis, Sickle Cell Anemia, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Thalassemia, Huntington’s Disease, Rare Diseases, Other Diseases)
By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers)
By Product (Products, Consumables, Assay Kits And Reagents, Disposables, Instruments, NGS Systems, Polymerase Chain Reaction Instruments, Microarrays, Ultrasound Devices, Other Instruments, Services)
Sectional Representation: Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Market
In-depth analysis of leading market manufacturers, complete with their product and service portfolios along with details on revenue generation and overall sales have been minutely assessed in the report for the period.
References of the leading, growth inclusive regions have been entailed in the report. Minute details on sales performance, market share and revenue generation milestones are contained in the report with reference to regions and country-wise specifications as well.
Elaborate details on other market relevant information comprising sales channels and supply chain management. The report includes details on sales channels, traders, distributors as well as dealers in the chain.
Excerpts on market relevant information entailing growth scope, Prenatal Genetic Testing market size expansion, risk assessment as well as other notable drivers and factors are presented
Details pertaining to new investment projects as well as vital research conclusions along with their feasibility have been touched upon in this section of the report.
Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Definition
From the name itself, it is clear that prenatal genetic testing is a medical test which is conducted to diagnose all kinds of genetic difficulties or abnormalities before birth during the pregnancy. Prenatal genetic testing is useful in detecting the birth defects which basically arise out of hereditary and genetic disorders running in the family history.
Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising prevalence of genetic disorders
Growing incidence rate of genetic diseases and disorders is one of the major factors fostering the growth of the market. For example- increasing prevalence of diabetes running in the family history is directly influencing the market growth rate. Also, other genetic diseases such as Down syndrome, Edward syndrome, and Patau syndrome and rising geriatric population base vulnerable to chronic diseases will further create market opportunities.
Research and development proficiencies
Rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies especially in the developed and developing economies pertaining to the medical instruments and devices will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Research and development proficiencies being conducted for the development of emergency healthcare services is also bolstering the market growth rate.
Growing investment for healthcare facilities
Surging focus towards improving the condition of healthcare facilities and improving the overall healthcare infrastructure another important factor fostering the growth of the market. Rising number of partnerships and strategic collaborations between the public and private players pertaining to funding and application of new and improved technology is further creating lucrative market opportunities.
The report answers questions such as:
What is the market size, market share and forecast of the Market?
Which are the products/segmentation/applications/key areas to invest in over the forecast period (2022-2029) in the Market?
What is the competitive landscape for opportunities in the Prenatal Genetic Testing Market analysis?
What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Forecast?
What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Prenatal Genetic Testing Market?
What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Market?
