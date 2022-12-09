Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Size Expected to Reach USD 5.78 Bn by Forecast 2030
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the stoma/ostomy care market, which was USD 3.71 billion in 2022, is expected to reach USD 5.78 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 3 million (1.3%) U.S. adults have IBD (Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis). The rising prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease at the global level is expected to fuel the growth of the market. An ostomy procedure alters bodily waste, such as urine or stool, and exits the body. It can protect the abdominal cavity, allowing damaged or inflamed digestive system parts to heal. The waste from the body passes through the abdomen and collects in a pouch that fits outside the body. An ostomy is a surgical procedure in which a surgeon makes an incision in the abdomen and connects a portion of the intestine to the abdominal wall, allowing stool to exit the body through the abdomen rather than the rectum.
Segmentation:
The stoma/ostomy care market is segmented on the basis of product and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product
Bags
Surgery type
Ileostomy
Colostomy
Urostomy
System type
One-piece system
Two-piece system
Skin barrier
Usability
Drainable
Closed-end
Shape of skin barrier
Flat
Convex
Accessories
Pastes and powders
Creams
Cleansers
Deodorants
Tapes
Adhesive removers and pouches
End Users
AmbulatorySurgical Centers
Hospitals
Home Care
Others
Fundamental Aim of Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Report
In the Stoma/Ostomy Care market, every company has goals, but this report focus in on the most important ones, allowing you to gain insight into the competition, the future of the market, potential new products, and other useful information that can boost your sales significantly.
Factors influencing the Stoma/Ostomy Care market size and growth rate.
Major alterations to the Stoma/Ostomy Care Market in the near future.
Notable Market rivals around the world.
The Stoma/Ostomy Care Market's Future Scope and Product Outlook
Future-promising emerging markets.
The Market Presents Difficult Challenges and Threats.
Sales data and profiles of the world's leading Stoma/Ostomy Care manufacturers
What benefits does DBM research study is going to provide?
Latest industry influencing trends and development scenario
Open up New Markets
To Seize powerful market opportunities
Key decision in planning and to further expand market share
Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis
Assisting in allocating marketing investments
Key Market Players:
Coloplast Corp (U.S.)
Hollister Incorporated (U.S.)
ConvaTec Group PLC (U.K.)
Salts Healthcare (U.K.)
Braun SE (Germany)
3M (U.S.)
ALCARE Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Flexicare (Group) Limited (U.K.)
Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited (Germany)
Marlen Manufacturing & Development Company (U.S.)
Nu-Hope Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)
OxMed International GmbH (Germany)
Smith+Nephew (U.K.)
Torbot Group, Inc. (U.S.)
Welland Medical Limited (U.K.)
Attractions of The Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Report: -
Latest market dynamics, development trends and growth opportunities are presented along with industry barriers, developmental threats and risk factors
The forecast Stoma/Ostomy Care Market data will help in the feasibility analysis, market size estimation and development
The report serves as a complete guide which micro monitors all vital Stoma/Ostomy Care Market
A concise market view will provide ease of understanding.
Nut Oil Market Competitive market view will help the players in making a right move
Key Questions Answered
What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Growth & Sizing?
Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Stoma/Ostomy Care Market?
What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Stoma/Ostomy Care Market?
What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Stoma/Ostomy Care Market?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 03: Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Landscape
Part 04: Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Size
Part 05: Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
