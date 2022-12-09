General Dental Devices and Equipment Global Market Estimated To Grow At 10% Rate

General Dental Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

General Dental Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "General Dental Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the general dental devices and equipment market grew from $9.97 billion in 2021 to $11.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The general dental devices and equipment market is expected to grow to $16.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.9%. The changing lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits such as consumption of sugar-filled sodas, sweetened fruit drinks, or non-nutritious snacks and smoking, inadequate oral hygiene have increased the prevalence of tooth problems. This rise in the incidence of tooth problems drives the general dental devices and equipment market growth.

Key Trends In The General Dental Devices and Equipment Market

Dental businesses are advancing, and technologies such as 3D printers and scanners that are dedicated to dental work are being developed. 3D printing technology help create products such as 3D printed braces, dental crowns, and implants by dental professionals through computer-aided designing. The development of modern/next-generation techniques such as 3D Printing technology is a significant improvement in dental care and is used to build complex 3-dimensional structures by laying down thin layers of raw material in succession.

Overview Of The General Dental Devices and Equipment Market

The general dental equipment market consists of sales of general dental equipment and related services. General dental equipment and dental products are used in dental surgeries.

General Dental Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Systems and Parts, Dental Implant, Crown and Bridge, Dental Biomaterial, Dental Chair and Equipment, Other Dental Device

• By Application: Hospitals and Clinics, Dental Laboratories

• By Treatment: Orthodontic, Endodontic, Peridontic, Prosthodontic

• By Geography: The global general dental devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Straumann, 3M Company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Danaher Corporation, Denstply International Inc, A-Dec Inc, Carestream Health Inc, Biolase Inc, Sirona Dental Systems, and Noble Biocare.

General Dental Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of general dental devices and equipment market. The market report analyzes general dental devices and equipment global market size, general dental devices and equipment global market growth drivers, general dental devices and equipment global market share, general dental devices and equipment global market segments, general dental devices and equipment global market major players, general dental devices and equipment global market growth across geographies, general dental devices and equipment global market trends and general dental devices and equipment global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

