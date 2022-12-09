With 6.8% CAGR, Travel and Expense Management Software Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 294,241.30 Thousand by 2029
According to Data Bridge Market Research the Report of Global Travel and Expense Management Software Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that Travel and Expense Management Software Market is expected to reach the value of USD 294,241.30 thousand by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Cloud segment accounts for the largest offering segment in travel and expense management software market. Global travel and expense management software market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.
Travel and Expense Management Software Market Overview:
This Travel and Expense Management Software Market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the Travel and Expense Management Software market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
List of the leading companies operating in the Travel and Expense Management Software Market includes:
Webexpenses Pty Ltd
Concur Technologies
GBT Travel Services UK Limited
Oversight Systems
Infor
Oracle
Emburse
TripActions
Empxtrack Inc(Saigun Technologies Pvt. Ltd)
Expensify
SutiSoft
Zoho Corporation
TravelPerk S.L.U
ExpensePoint
Rydoo
8common
Coupa Software
Key Benefits of the report:
* This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Travel and Expense Management Software industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
* The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Travel and Expense Management Software market share.
* The current market is quantitatively analysed to highlight the global Travel and Expense Management Software market growth scenario.
* Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
* The report provides a detailed global Travel and Expense Management Software market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.
Global Travel and Expense Management Software Market Drivers:
HIGH ADOPTION OF MOBILE DEVICES
The rise in the number of smartphones globally due to their high demand and affordable rate, has resulted in the increasing number of multi-platform software. This software is developed to work across multiple devices, synchronized with same data for the user. In the global travel and expense management software market, many companies offer smartphone applications with details of users, their history, tickets, and offers. The same companies offer websites or online services having the same features. Furthermore, with the advent of mobile computing technology, the cloud and the ability to connect to business systems all over the globe, many businesses are looking mobile app technology, system integrations and real-time solutions to help staff get things done quickly and more efficiently. Mobile expense management is one area where there have been huge developments in business efficiency. Employees that travel around the globe for business can use mobile expense reporting apps to streamline their expense reporting. The use of mobile device and expense applications offers a several benefits for the employee and the organization and as a driver for the growth of travel and expense management software market.
INCREASING MILITARY TRAVEL INTERNATIONALLY
The movement of the military, which may be internally or in a nation, is increasing due to various reasons such as the presence of military outposts and postings; international exercises, and U.N. peacekeeping forces. The increasing budget of military expenses in various nations across the globe has allowed the military to provide travel allowance (T.A.) to the soldiers. Additionally, the presence of SAAS for travel expenses analysis with travel and expense management software on smartphones has allowed penetration of these software in military. The continuously evolving bilateral relations of nations allow their military to conduct exercises to boost soldiers' confidence, gain experience and increase brotherhood between two armies. Also, the increasing alien military bases of various army allows the soldiers to travel across the globe. These factors through which the movement of army and army personals has increase across the borders has started to act as a driver for the growth of travel and expense management software market. As the personal have started doing their travel booking and travel expenses through available software in the market.
Opportunities:
RISE IN DIGITIZATION IN DEFENSE AND GOVERNMENT SECTOR
Digitalization enables using digital technologies such as cloud computing, big data, data analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence in the defence sector and government sector. The deployment of digital technologies improves legacy processes and enhances operation and process efficiencies, enabling faster decision making and better situational awareness. Digital technologies are perceived as key enablers to adapt to changes, facilitating more efficient operations and increased outputs. In many nations, governments are increasing their efforts to bring digital transformations in sectors such as executive, ministries and defence. This digitization rise is an opportunity for the travel and expense management software market. Because of this, it is becoming normal in many sectors and its team to use the institution's travel and expense management software.
MORE OF PARTNERSHIP AND ACQUISITION AMONG MARKET PLAYERS
The Travel And Expense Management Software Market is fragmented as it consists of many regional players and global players. The presence of these companies in the region provides stiff competition in global travel and expense management software market and produces the best applications and software for various business and employees. To tackle the stiff completion, few market players tend to sign an agreement, and partnership with other market players, to develop better software using advanced technologies such as ML and A.I. Additionally, few market players acquire small start-ups or businesses to increase their market dominance and offer better products and software. These steps by the market players provide various possibilities to expand the travel and expense management software market.
Restraints/Challenges:
CONSTANT THREAT OF DATA BREACH
An expense management software holds data such as employee names and details, corporate credit card information, transaction statements, business-related activities, and financial history. Therefore, it has become a critical part of businesses and they tend to be careful when choosing an expense management solution. With such important business data contained in travel and expense management software, businesses are little conscious of the security of travel and expense management software across the globe. But, hackers or cybercriminals use phishing, malware, social engineering, or related techniques to steal information from businesses and travel and expense management software. Thus the constant threat of data breach in Travel and expense management software market is expected to limit the growth of market.
FRAGMENTATION IN THE TRAVEL AND EXPENSE SOFTWARE INDUSTRY
Most companies today have different software for travel and expense management. It is a big challenge for them as travel bookings happen on one platform and expense process on the other, making the whole T&E process inefficient. According to a report from ITILITE, 70% of expenses are travel-related, and having separate tools for travel bookings, and expense reimbursements result in cost leakages, poor data visibility, and even leaves room for fraud and on top of all this, it provides a broken experience to employees and finance managers. This is estimated to act a restrain for the global travel and expense management software market growth.
Travel and Expense Management Software Market Segmentations:
Deployment Model
On-Premise
Cloud
Organization Size
Medium Enterprise
Large Enterprise
Industry
Defense
Government
Others
Global Travel and Expense Management Software Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The countries covered in the global travel and expense management software market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America. U.K., Germany, Spain, Israel, Rest of Europe in Europe. Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific in Asia-Pacific. U.A.E., Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) in Middle East and Africa. Brazil, Mexico, Panama, Panama, Peru and Rest of Latin America.
The U.S. is expected to dominate the North America travel and expense management software market due to the surge in trend and popularity of cloud technology among enterprises, Germany is expected to dominate the Europe travel and expense management software due to the due to the high adoption of mobile devices.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Reasons to Purchase the Travel and Expense Management Software Market Report:
* The report includes a plethora of information such as market dynamics scenario and opportunities during the forecast period
* Segments and sub-segments include quantitative, qualitative, value (USD Million,) and volume (Units Million) data.
* Regional, sub-regional, and country level data includes the demand and supply forces along with their influence on the market.
* The competitive landscape comprises share of key players, new developments, and strategies in the last three years.
* Comprehensive companies offering products, relevant financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies by these players.
Table of Content: Global Travel and Expense Management Software Market
Introduction
Market Segmentation
Executive Summary
Premium Insights
Market Overview
Global Travel and Expense Management Software Market, By Deployment Model
Global Travel and Expense Management Software Market, By Organization Size
Global Travel and Expense Management Software Market, By Industry
Global Travel and Expense Management Software Market, By Region
Global Travel and Expense Management Software Market, Company Landscape
SWOT Analysis
Company Profile
Questionnaire
Related Reports
