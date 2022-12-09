Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,440 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,263 in the last 365 days.

MMC Appoints Ahmed Mekkawy to its Board

Ahmed Mekkawy

In a statement, MMC’s Chairman Mohamed Fouad said that the move comes in line with MMC’s focus on governance and on strengthening its leadership capabilities

GIZA, CAIRO, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Misr Measurement and Control "MMC" has announced that Ahmed Mekkawy has joined its board of directors effective immediately.
 
Ahmed is a senior business executive with over 20 years of “hands-on” strategic and tactical experience in various business areas spanning commercial management, business development & supply chain management
 
Ahmed has track record of establishing operational excellence in diverse and complex environments with a strong ability to develop and apply specific growth strategies and executing relevant implementation programs for small and medium operations and turnaround cases.

As General Manager for Global Medical Care, he managed aggressive expansions in sourcing and supply for major accounts along with stretched targets enabling the company to maintain its clear market leadership position and maximize its profi
 
Ahmed held various other leadership roles at the leading Egyptian medical industry, heading the medical/equipment business segment.

In a statement by the company, MMC’s Chairman Mohamed Fouad said that the move comes in line with MMC’s focus on governance and on strengthening its leadership capabilities

Misr Measurement and Control "MMC" is an Egyptian joint stock company founded by the late Eng. Ahmed Fouad Attia, in 1990. MMC is currently the regional leader in process control for molten metal industry as well as other industrial applications.

 

Salma Hamdy
MMC
email us here

You just read:

MMC Appoints Ahmed Mekkawy to its Board

Distribution channels: Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.