MMC Appoints Ahmed Mekkawy to its Board
In a statement, MMC’s Chairman Mohamed Fouad said that the move comes in line with MMC’s focus on governance and on strengthening its leadership capabilitiesGIZA, CAIRO, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Misr Measurement and Control "MMC" has announced that Ahmed Mekkawy has joined its board of directors effective immediately.
Ahmed is a senior business executive with over 20 years of “hands-on” strategic and tactical experience in various business areas spanning commercial management, business development & supply chain management
Ahmed has track record of establishing operational excellence in diverse and complex environments with a strong ability to develop and apply specific growth strategies and executing relevant implementation programs for small and medium operations and turnaround cases.
As General Manager for Global Medical Care, he managed aggressive expansions in sourcing and supply for major accounts along with stretched targets enabling the company to maintain its clear market leadership position and maximize its profi
Ahmed held various other leadership roles at the leading Egyptian medical industry, heading the medical/equipment business segment.
Misr Measurement and Control "MMC" is an Egyptian joint stock company founded by the late Eng. Ahmed Fouad Attia, in 1990. MMC is currently the regional leader in process control for molten metal industry as well as other industrial applications.
