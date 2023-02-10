Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,439 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,711 in the last 365 days.

MMC appoints Giovanni Farina as SVP of Global Business

Mr. Farina will lead MMC’s Group level expansion strategy as the company looks to continue its quest to become a regional leader in industrial supplies

CAIRO, EGYPT, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Misr Measurement & Control announced the appointment of Giovanni Farina as Senior Vice President for Global Business.

Mr. Farina will lead MMC’s Group level expansion strategy as the company looks to continue its quest to become a regional leader in industrial supplies for the metal industry and other heavy industries.

Giovanni has 25+ years of experience on an international level in manufacturing and marketing of consumable products, predominantly for steel production industry.

Giovanni was a founding partner of SIDERMES (today part of VESUVIUS Sensors and Probes) until 2018, where he acquired direct involvement and experience in many strategic business branches such as Outsourcing, Manufacturing, Marketing, Contracts, Health & Safety, and Quality Compliance.

As General Manager, he led the development of SIDERMES with direct involvement in establishing subsidiaries in over 9 countries allowing the company’s evolution from regional to international player.

Giovanni has been involved in several training and consulting projects, aimed to optimize the efforts of his principals in the EMEA Region.

MMC’s CEO Mohamed Fouad expressed his enthusiasm to have Giovanni on board. Fouad said: « Mr. Farina is a long time partner, industry expert and a well rounded business professional who will bring lots of value to the Group ».

Misr Measurement and Control “MMC” is was founded by the late Eng. Ahmed Fouad Attia in Egypt, and is currently the regional leader in process control for molten metal industry and industrial supplier for various manufacturing processes.

Salma Hamdy
MMC
email us here

You just read:

MMC appoints Giovanni Farina as SVP of Global Business

Distribution channels: Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.