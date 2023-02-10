MMC appoints Giovanni Farina as SVP of Global Business
Mr. Farina will lead MMC’s Group level expansion strategy as the company looks to continue its quest to become a regional leader in industrial suppliesCAIRO, EGYPT, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Misr Measurement & Control announced the appointment of Giovanni Farina as Senior Vice President for Global Business.
Mr. Farina will lead MMC’s Group level expansion strategy as the company looks to continue its quest to become a regional leader in industrial supplies for the metal industry and other heavy industries.
Giovanni has 25+ years of experience on an international level in manufacturing and marketing of consumable products, predominantly for steel production industry.
Giovanni was a founding partner of SIDERMES (today part of VESUVIUS Sensors and Probes) until 2018, where he acquired direct involvement and experience in many strategic business branches such as Outsourcing, Manufacturing, Marketing, Contracts, Health & Safety, and Quality Compliance.
As General Manager, he led the development of SIDERMES with direct involvement in establishing subsidiaries in over 9 countries allowing the company’s evolution from regional to international player.
Giovanni has been involved in several training and consulting projects, aimed to optimize the efforts of his principals in the EMEA Region.
MMC’s CEO Mohamed Fouad expressed his enthusiasm to have Giovanni on board. Fouad said: « Mr. Farina is a long time partner, industry expert and a well rounded business professional who will bring lots of value to the Group ».
Misr Measurement and Control “MMC” is was founded by the late Eng. Ahmed Fouad Attia in Egypt, and is currently the regional leader in process control for molten metal industry and industrial supplier for various manufacturing processes.
