MMC Partners with Exus Refractories

CAIRO, EGYPT, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --  
Misr Measurement & Control (MMC) has announced that it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Italy based Exus Refractories S.p.a. to bring Steel Continuous Casting Refractory solutions to the Egyptian and Jordanian market.
 
The partnership aims to provide Exus ISO Products, Slide Gate plates & nozzles, Purging systems and preformed pieces to the market. With several orders lined, Exus and MMC are looking to become a partner in the C.C.Refractory market in the area.
 
 
Exus Managing director Jorge Irusta expressed his enthusiasm and high level of expectation towards partnering with MMC to meet Exus objectives of becoming a regular supplier and partner to the steel players in the area.  
 
Head of Marketing and Sales for MMC, Mona Helmy said that Exus uses state of the art technology in designing, mix recipes  and overall manufacturing process. 
 
Based in Avezzano, Italy, Exus manufactures refractories used in the steel industry’s continuous casting process with a high level of specialization.
 
MMC is an Egyptian joint stock company founded, in 1990 and is currently the regional leader in process control solutions for molten metal industry. MMC currently supplies probes, refractories, ferroalloys and a host of other elements through out the Middle East & Africa.
 

