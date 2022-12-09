Europe Barrier Films Market Size to reach USD 7,688.44 million by 2028| Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast
Barrier films are a type of packaging film which is widely used in food and beverage to extend the shelf life of the food as well as protect the food products.
The barrier films market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 7,688.44 million by 2028. Increasing applications of barrier films in food and beverage product packaging and the growing demand for barrier films in the pharmaceutical industry are boosting the demand of the barrier films market in the forecast period.
Barrier films are a type of packaging film which is widely used in the food and beverage to extend the shelf life of the food as well as protecting the food products from the numerous types of external influences which is providing oxygen as well as moisture barriers. Also, barrier films hold the main use in the product's packaging. Barrier films consist of two layers types which are multiple layers and single layers. Multiple layers based barrier films are specially designed to achieve high-performance levels as compared to single layers based barrier films. Barrier films help to prevent quality deterioration; therefore, these films are used to put pharmaceutical products under specific environmental conditions for increased shelf life.
The barrier films market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve.
Competitive Landscape and Barrier Films Market Share Analysis
The barrier films market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to barrier films market.
The major companies which are dealing in the Europe barrier films market report are Berry Global Inc., CLONDALKIN GROUP, Coveris, Mondi, Constantia Flexibles, ProAmpac, Dupont Teijin Films U.S. Limited Partnership, Innovia Films (a subsidiary of CCL Industries), Jindal Poly Films Limited, Amcor plc, Fraunhofer –Gesellschaft, Sonoco Products Company, Honeywell International Inc, UFlex Limited, Huhtamaki, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD., Klöckner Pentaplast among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Increasing applications of barrier films in food and beverages product packaging, rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, growing demand of barrier films in pharmaceutical and agriculture industry, rising demand of barrier films to safeguard electronic components are the main drivers increasing the demand for the barrier films market. However, poor infrastructure facilities for recycling and fluctuation in prices of raw materials for barrier films are expected to hinder the growth of barrier films market during the forecast period.
The rising demand of eco-friendly and light weight barrier films is acting as an opportunity for boosting the demand of the barrier films market. The strict regulations and standards for the approval and commercialization of barrier films is acting as a challenge hampering the demand of the barrier films market.
Europe Barrier Films Market Scope and Market Size
Europe barrier films market is categorized into five notable segments which are based on the type, material type, layers, application and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of type, the barrier films market is segmented into metalized barrier films, transparent barrier films and white barrier film. In 2021, metalized barrier films segment is expected to dominate in the barrier films market because metalized barrier films are specially designed to preserve various types of products to provide a high barrier against oxygen as well as humidity in terms of ensuring extent shelf life for sensitive products which helps to boost its demand in the forecast year.
On the basis of material type, the barrier films market is segmented into polyethylene teraphthalate (PET), polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyamides (PA), ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) and others. In 2021 polyethylene teraphthalate (PET) segment is expected to dominate in the barrier films market because polyethylene teraphthalate (PET) is a strong film with good oxygen barrier and heat resistant with a good durability.
On the basis of layers, the barrier films market is segmented into multiple layers and single layers. In 2021, the multiple layers segment is expected to dominate in the barrier films market because multiple layers based barrier films can achieve high-performance levels as compared to single layers based barrier films.
On the basis of application, the barrier films market is segmented into food and beverage, pharmaceutical, electronics, agriculture and others. In 2021, food and beverage segment is expected to dominate in the barrier films market because most of the barriers films are used for food and beverage applications such as bakery and confectionery, dehydrated food and beverage, dry fruits, and fruits and nuts, frozen food, chips and snacks, animal food and others in order to extend their shelf life which helps to boost its demand in the forecast year.
On the basis of distribution channel, the barrier films market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, e-commerce and others. In 2021, supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is expected to dominate in the barrier films market as most of the end users are engaged to purchase barrier films from the supermarkets/hypermarkets because in the supermarkets/hypermarkets, the end users found barrier films relatively at a low price as compared to other distribution channel which helps to boost its demand in the forecast year.
Europe Barrier Films Market Country Level Analysis
The barrier films market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, type, material type, layers, application and distribution channel as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Europe barrier films market report are the Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Switzerland, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey and rest of Europe.
Germany is expected to dominate in the Europe barrier films market and the country is growing with the most promising growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the rising usage of barrier films in the various types of application in the region.
Scope of the Europe Barrier Films Market:
This study analyzes the worldwide Europe Barrier Films industry and recent trends and future estimates to determine the future investment pockets.
The record provides a detailed Europe Barrier Films industry analysis based on competitive intensity and how the contest will take shape in the forthcoming years.
The comprehensive analysis of different trends in the Europe Barrier Films industry to help determine industry developments.
The record presents information associated with essential opportunities, drivers, and restraints, along with an exhaustive investigation of the Europe Barrier Films share.
The influence of external factors like economic situation, technological advancements, the intensity of competition, currency rate fluctuation, etc., are also considered in the Europe Barrier Films industry.
Study the many growth opportunities in the Europe Barrier Films Market for stakeholders and a detailed description of the competitive landscape for high-level vendors.
