MarketBlast® Teams with Industry Leaders to Launch a Global Product Hunt for New Hardware and Tool Innovations

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketBlast® announces the launch of a global product innovation hunt in the hardware and tool industry. The hunt will include innovation relating to home improvement, DIY, tools, and hardware, and features leading industry brands, such as Allway Tools, Danco Inc., and Hyde Tools.

Submissions for the hunt can be made by all suppliers, manufacturers, startup companies, professional developers, product engineers and innovators with product innovation ranging from prototype stage through retail-ready products. There are no upfront costs or commissions for submitters to participate in this hunt. To submit directly to any of the featured companies in this hunt or others in the hardware industry, create a MarketBlast account, add product to your account and search “hardware” from the list of categories.

About MarketBlast®
As the premier open innovation platform for sourcing new, unique and innovative products, MarketBlast® enables companies of all sizes to source innovation directly from startups and innovators from around the world. We actively promote the company brands and list each hunt on our platform, enabling product innovators and suppliers to submit directly to the hunts. For more information, visit www.marketblast.com or email info@marketblast.com.

