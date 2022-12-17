Iván Löwenberg premiered his latest film I DON’T WANT TO BE DUST at Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF)

Iván Löwenberg film Director Iván Löwenberg director interview SOY LATINO MAGAZINE Bego Sainz actress on a still from I don’t want to be dust Bego Sainz on “I don’t want to be dust” Iván Löwenberg director during the premiere night of “I don’t want to be dust”

This is his second feature film and it will be released in theaters in Argentina on Dec. 22nd

The film is inspired in a true story that happened to my family in the 90s, where we believed three days of darkness were coming… ” — Iván Löwenberg

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Producer, director and screenwriter Iván Löwenberg premiered his most recent feature film, “I Don't Want To Be Dust”, a co-production with Argentina, at Cairo International Film Festival 2022, the oldest and most important film festival in the Arab world, Africa and the Middle East. It is also one of the 15 film festivals in the world classified as category "A" by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF).The film stars his own mother Bego Sainz, who was praised at CIFF for her acting debut role as a desperate housewife, who in the search of validation of her own family, ends up in a cult that preaches three days of darkness. The film was shot during the peak of the global pandemic.Löwenberg was born in Mexico City. Winner of the Hubert Bals Fund of the Rotterdam International Film Festival for the script development of “Castration” (2012), his first feature film, which won the Best Foreign Film Award at the New York Winter Film Awards and the Jury Award for Best Fiction at the World Extreme Film Festival, as well as Best Director and Best Actress at the Hermosillo International Film Festival.He worked as a producer on the film “Martha”(2010), directed by Marcelino Islas, which premiered at the Critics' Week of the Venice International Film Festival in 2010, and was selected in more than 20 festivals, winning the FIPRESCI Award at the Motovun Film Festival and the Mexican Academy Award (Ariel) for Best Actress for Magda Vizcaíno.His short film “Encounter” (2019), won at the Morelia International Film Festival, was nominated for the Mexican Academy Awards (Ariel) and won more than 20 international awards. He is currently post-producing the short film ”The Color of the Room”, starring Mexican Academy Award winner Martha Claudia Moreno and Sundance’s Best Actress winner Teresa Sánchez.

I don’t want to be dust. -Official Trailer