Luke Kiely Joins GetBusy, PLC and SmartVault Executive Team as Chief Information Security Officer
HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, December 9, 2022
Luke has held several key senior roles overseeing information security, cyber security and data compliance for top SaaS companies. He is a graduate of Charles Sturt University, with a major in Business Administration and Management. Luke has also held law enforcement positions where he was instrumental in covertly monitoring and apprehending perpetrators of data-based cybercrimes. As such, he will bring a unique perspective and real-world experience to this key position.
“We are truly excited to have Luke lead our key information security and data management initiatives,” announced Dania Buchanan, President of SmartVault. “His depth of knowledge in cyber security and data compliance will allow us to continue to be at the forefront of creating products that are best of breed in all areas including user experience, data security and privacy, and compliance with government and industry-specific regulations surrounding the management of sensitive documents and information.”
Luke will be responsible for SmartVault’s and GetBusy’s global information security, risk management and compliance strategies, championing cyber and information security best practices within the GetBusy group businesses and with our customers. In its role as custodian, SmartVault is on the leading edge of data, security and compliance oversight for the FinTech and accounting professions,” said Luke. “It is an exciting time to be able to work closely with so many dedicated professionals all working toward the common goal of ensuring that our users’ are able to work productively and securely from any place at any time while also exceeding their clients’ expectations for data security in accordance with best practices for accessibility and compliance.”
About SmartVault
SmartVault is on a mission to provide businesses with a central document platform that enables the adoption of a fully digital, fully automated document workflow that is highly secure and supports regulatory compliance mandates. In 2017, SmartVault became part of GetBusy PLC (LON:GETB), a leading provider of productivity software for professional and financial services with headquarters in Cambridge, United Kingdom and offices in Houston, Texas USA and Sydney, Australia.
