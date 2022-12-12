Freeze-dried Fruit Enters a New Era
VFD has become one of the best functional food ingredient suppliers in North AmericaVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VFD, a Freeze-dried fruit manufacturer announced to upgrade of the product line from frozen dried fruit to functional freeze-dried fruit.
Functional food refers to food with specific nutritional and health functions, that is, food that is suitable for specific groups of people has the ability to regulate body functions, and is not for the purpose of treatment. Functional foods are also sometimes called nutraceutical foods.
Functional Food Requirements
Functional food must meet the following four requirements:
1. Non-toxic and harmless, meeting proper nutritional requirements
2. Its function must be clear, specific, and affirmed by scientific verification. At the same time, its function cannot replace the normal dietary intake of the human body and the requirements for various essential nutrients
3. Functional foods are developed and produced for specific groups of people who need to adjust certain aspects of body functions
4. It is not intended for the treatment and cannot replace the therapeutic effect of drugs on patients
The difference Between Functional Food and Drugs
The difference between functional food and medicine is mainly reflected in the following aspects
1. Drugs are used to treat diseases, while functional foods are not for the purpose of treatment and cannot replace the therapeutic effect of drugs on patients.
2. Functional food should reach the basic non-toxic or non-toxic level in modern toxicology, and should not bring any toxic side effects within the normal intake range. As a drug, a certain degree of toxicity and side effects are allowed
3. Functional food does not require a doctor’s prescription, there is no dose limit, and it can be taken freely according to the normal needs of the body
European Union Standard on Functional Food
European Union Large-scale research on functional foods in Europe started at the 1996 ” Nice ” conference.
At that time, the European Branch of the International Life Science Society (ILSI) invited 50 experts from food companies and academia to France to discuss “the scientific concept of functional food and the scientific basis for the application of functional ingredients”. Food functional research results in 6 aspects, including, behavioral and psychological functions, and fat metabolism functions.
Due to the fruitful results of the meeting initiated by ILSI, in the following years, ILSI held several seminars on the theme of “functional food” and funded some related research topics, so as to promote the understanding and management of functional food in European countries. reached a consensus.
Although the term “functional food” is frequently used by food companies and consumers in Europe, it has not yet been clearly defined legally. In terms of management, “functional food” is a “grey area” that is neither food nor medicine.
Many EU countries oppose the use of this concept on the grounds that “all foods have some function”.
In 1995, the British Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Food (MAFF) proposed the concept of “functional food” in order to distinguish “functional food ” from breakfast cereals fortified with vitamins and minerals.
Functional ingredients (rather than just nutritional function).
At the same time, the British Nutrition Foundation (BNF) also gave four major characteristics of “functional food”:
have the shape of food (not capsule or powder)
natural ingredients, but can be non-natural concentrates or Substances that are not normally consumed as food
As part of the daily diet, it is safe to take without professional guidance
Have a health-promoting effect (rather than simply supplementing nutrients), which usually occurs on labels or promotions
Vancouver is one of the world’s largest producers of blueberries, raspberries, cranberries, cherries, and other berries, and the quality of the berries produced here is better than that of other places.
VFD mainly develops and produces high-quality bioactive proteins, natural zero-additive foods, natural functional foods, natural health functional products, and corresponding high-tech products.
Research and development, production process development, product production and independent brand building, etc.
Vancouver Freeze Dry Ltd (VFD) is a manufacturer/supplier of natural and healthy superfood ingredients based in BC. Our food technology allows us to provide you with varieties of unique products. We will help our clients to upgrade products, reduce cost, improve quality, explore new tasting experiences, and most importantly stay trendy.
VFD is your superfood ingredients supplier in North America.
