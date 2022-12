Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers, Inc. Doing Business As TDSX

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edward Larson the CEO of Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers, Inc., has filed a DBA in Florida for " TDSX " and has also filed for a trademark for "TDSX." The TDSX mark will be used on marketing materials and as an abbreviation for the full company name on documents going forward.Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers, Inc. is a manufacturer of autonomous underwater vehicles using state of the art technologies. The company was originally organized as a team competing for the Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE. After the competition ended TDSX incorporated as a C-Corp in Delaware and has worked to advance the current state of the art of underwater autonomy. The company has recently participated in a number of business accelerator programs focused on the Blue Economy and marine technology. Among these are the Blue+ Accelerator operated by Braid Theory and the Mass Challenge Blue Tech Sprint. Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers, Inc. was also a semi-finalist in Pepperdine University's "Most Fundable Companies of 2022" competition and was a finalist in the Inspire22 pitch competition.