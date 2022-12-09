Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers, Inc. Doing Business As TDSX
TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edward Larson the CEO of Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers, Inc., has filed a DBA in Florida for "TDSX" and has also filed for a trademark for "TDSX." The TDSX mark will be used on marketing materials and as an abbreviation for the full company name on documents going forward.
Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers, Inc. is a manufacturer of autonomous underwater vehicles using state of the art technologies. The company was originally organized as a team competing for the Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE. After the competition ended TDSX incorporated as a C-Corp in Delaware and has worked to advance the current state of the art of underwater autonomy. The company has recently participated in a number of business accelerator programs focused on the Blue Economy and marine technology. Among these are the Blue+ Accelerator operated by Braid Theory and the Mass Challenge Blue Tech Sprint. Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers, Inc. was also a semi-finalist in Pepperdine University's "Most Fundable Companies of 2022" competition and was a finalist in the Inspire22 pitch competition.
