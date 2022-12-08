Submit Release
FDLE agents arrest Sneads man on child pornography charges

For Immediate Release
December 8, 2022
SNEADS, Fla. – Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) agents today arrested Levi Shannon Brown, 40, of Sneads on four counts of possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

FDLE received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in September of this year that Brown was uploading CSAM to the cloud.

FDLE investigators then traced the account back to Brown and today executed a search warrant at his Sneads residence. The search uncovered CSAM on Brown’s electronic devices.

Agents from FDLE’s Panama City Field Office and the agency’s Pensacola Regional Operations Center participated in the investigation and arrest. The Sneads Police Department assisted in the investigation.
Brown was booked into the Jackson County Jail. Additional charges are pending a more in-depth forensic review of the CSAM discovered at the residence. Brown will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, First Judicial Circuit.

For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001
 
 
 
 
 

