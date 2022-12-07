Surface Combat Systems Training Command Names Military Mid-grade Instructor of the Year

SCSTC’s Command Master Chief Steven Cosgrove explains that it was a very competitive board process but Information Systems Technician 1st Class Kristina Vandermeer stood out amongst her peers.



“At SCSTC, our primary mission is to train Sailors how to fight and to win,” explained Cosgrove. “All of our mid-grade IOY candidates had impressive packages, however, IT1 Vandermeer’s professionalism, drive, and dedication have provided many Combat Systems Warfighters to the fleet.”



Vandermeer, who provides Communications Security Maintenance Technician training at SCSTC Hampton Roads, says instructing is one of the most rewarding experiences.



“I love teaching,” she said. “I greatly value having the opportunity to pass on to the future of the fleet the knowledge that I have learned throughout my naval career. In addition, I get to work with the most amazing professionals in the Navy!”

SCSTC Hampton Roads’ Command Master Chief Michael Jones says Vandermeer is a natural in the classroom.



“Petty Officer Vandermeer’s instructional method is superb and most importantly, she demonstrates both professional and personal dedication,” he said. “She is highly deserving of this recognition and we are extremely proud that she was selected to represent the best of SCSTC.”



As an instructor, Vandermeer understands she is a key element in a student’s learning process and in their overall naval career.



“We get to set the standard for the fleet, not only in terms of technical knowledge and practice, but also in building Sailors as individuals and professionals in the fleet,” explained Vandermeer. “Even after our students graduate, we remain a lifeline.”



Desiring to become a professional herself, Vandermeer, a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, enlisted in the Navy in September 2013.



“I joined to build myself as a professional, see the world, and to carry on the legacy of my Dad,” she said.



Vandermeer has served aboard USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) and at Navy Information Operations Command in Yokosuka, Japan. She has also been awarded numerous awards including the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal.



Vandermeer is honored to be selected Mid-grade IOY and is thankful for those who have supported her throughout her naval career.



“Being selected is a tremendous honor, especially given the caliber of the amazing professionals that I work with, without whom I could not have gotten where I am today,” she said. “I am extremely grateful for the loving support of my parents, and for my Navy friends and mentors who have rooted for my success, who have held me up through thick and thin, and who will always be my family.”



As the SCSTC Mid-grade IOY, Vandermeer will join other Sailors within the MyNavy HR Force Development as a candidate for the Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC) 2022 Military Instructors of the Year (MIOY) competition.



Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) falls under the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC). NETC, led by Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, is the U.S. Navy’s Force Development pillar and largest shore command. Through its “street to fleet'' focus, NETC recruits, trains and delivers those who serve the nation by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational, and combat ready warfighters.



SCSTC is a training organization of over 6,500 staff and students across 12 global locations and implements culture of excellence and warrior toughness by building a Surface Warrior mindset to complement the technical and tactical skillsets of building the kill chain and closing the fire control loop. SCSTC delivers system and platform specific combat systems training to a growing surface Navy. SCSTC delivers training to over 35,000 U.S. Navy Sailors as well as 700 international Sailors from 22 partner nations annually. Our overall mission is to train the fleet so that our Navy can fight and win!



