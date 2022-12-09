eDiscovery Today and The Master’s Conference Announce Affinity Partnership
eDiscovery Today and The Master’s Conference to expand collaborative provision of educational resources to the legal and eDiscovery community
Aligning with eDiscovery Today and Doug Austin is core to the thought leadership vision The Master’s Conference is continually looking to expand.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eDiscovery Today, the only daily blog for electronic discovery, cybersecurity, data privacy and information governance trends, best practices and case law, is pleased to announce an Affinity Partnership with The Master’s Conference, the only multi-city boutique legal technology educational forum.
— Rick Clark, Co-Founder of The Master’s Conference
The partnership enables eDiscovery Today and The Master’s Conference to expand collaborative provision of educational resources to the legal and eDiscovery community regarding eDiscovery, cybersecurity, data privacy, artificial intelligence and information governance trends and best practices!
“Aligning with eDiscovery Today and Doug Austin is core to the thought leadership vision The Master’s Conference is continually looking to expand.” Rick Clark, Co-Founder of The Master’s Conference said. “Our vision, since the beginning, was to create an educational forum for all legal professionals though out the US and abroad. With our Affinity Partnership, we will be able to expand our reach to continually educate more professionals in the legal space.”
“I’ve been a participant, speaker, supporter and fan of The Master’s Conference for several years!” said Doug Austin, Editor of eDiscovery Today. “The Master’s Conference and eDiscovery Today share a common commitment to legal technology education, and I look forward to working together with Master’s to educate legal and eDiscovery professionals throughout the industry!”
About The Master’s Conference
Founded in 2006, The Master's Conference is a boutique thought leadership forum where a select group of speakers, vendors, and attendees convene to engage in a proactive collaboration on current challenges within the legal space. This includes such areas as eDiscovery, artificial intelligence, information governance, legal project management, forensics and investigations, data governance, knowledge management, cybersecurity and data breaches, and other current trending topics. To learn more visit https://themastersconference.com/ or contact Marla Mohr: marla.mohr@themastersconference.com or Kevin Clark: kevin.clark@themastersconference.com.
About eDiscovery Today
Authored and edited by industry expert Doug Austin, eDiscovery Today is the only daily go-to resource for eDiscovery and eDisclosure professionals seeking to keep up with trends, best practices and case law in electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity and data privacy. Doug has over 30 years of experience as an industry thought leader providing eDiscovery best practices, legal technology consulting, software product management and technical project management services for numerous commercial and government clients.
In addition, Doug has provided fresh educational content through his blogging to the legal technology community every business day for twelve years containing case abstracts, conference reviews, industry happenings, leadership interviews and more.
