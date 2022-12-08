W Publishing House sign agreement with iTouchNetwork to further boost the tourism of the Hispanic market in Orlando, FL
Scott Matthews, President of iTouchNetwork/iTouchOrlando, and Alejandro Mele, CMO of WTMBN signed the agreement accompanied by members of the Company
iTouchNetwork / iTouchOrlando and W Publishing House bring Orlando tourism businesses closer to the Hispanic market
There are many opportunities for advertisers to connect and engage with Hispanics once they understand the diversity of this community and what matters most to them, and that is what we are doing”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hispanic Market is the largest minority market in the U.S. and continues to expand briskly. The group's spending power grew to $1.9 trillion in 2020 and is projected to be 2.6 trillion USD in about three years. And as a group, U.S. Hispanics' GDP (2.8 trillion) is expanding faster than those of Germany, the U.K., France, and Japan. The Hispanic audience in the USA has quickly become one of the most influential and affluent multicultural groups. There are many opportunities for advertisers to connect and engage with Hispanics once they understand the diversity of this community and what matters most to them.
— Alonso Garcia Puentes, CEO WTMBN
Considering this crucial context for the market, W Publishing House and four of the most renowned Spanish magazine titles that represent the company in the USA: Vanidades, Caras, TVyNovelas, and Cocina Fácil, have signed a commercial partnership with iTouchNetwork / iTouchOrlando and its Partnership with YourSocialOffers.com (OTC: PNNX) along with their wide range of digital advertisers to further boost the Hispanic tourism to the region and the tourism businesses of Orlando, Florida.
The agreement includes the national exposure of iTouchNetwork, a premier multimedia and technology company that uses interactive digital kiosks in more than 140 strategic locations in Orlando to speak directly to consumers. Every Kiosk has relevant information about restaurants, parks, and special deals, available in Spanish for tourists visiting Central Florida.
Information is critical for every family visiting the City of Orlando, and many prefer to receive that information in Spanish.
27% of the Hispanic community living in the USA prefer to communicate in their language when they need to get information, which translates to more than 16 million people, plus another 15 million that are bilingual (English-Spanish) ("The 2022 Hispanic Market Report, The New American Mainstream" done by Claritas, LLC) On top of that number, add the Latinos coming in on vacation from Latin America that speak Spanish. You will see why it is crucial what iTouchNetwork/ iTouchOrlando is doing in the City of Orlando, providing information in Spanish to these consumers in partnership with W Publishing House's magazines.
"It is our mission as a media company to give valuable information to our readers, which is another reason to partner with iTouchNetwork. They (iTouchNetwork) will provide the opportunity to subscribe to our magazines, plus, every family that subscribes to our magazines in Spanish through iTouchNetwork will have the chance to be the winner of a 4-day stay plus access for three people to one of the parks in Orlando. Also, W Publishing will donate a percentage of the subscription to a foundation to create scholarships for young Latinos in the USA", said Alejandro Mele, CMO of WTMBN.
"W Publishing House reaches more than 10 million unique users on its digital platforms per year in the language of Cervantes. When you are in Orlando, you can go directly to your hotel to this big screen, the iTouchOrlando Kiosk, and receive information in Spanish, including great deals that will benefit our people when they visit outlets, restaurants, parks, and other attractions that are located in Central Florida, plus they can subscribe to the magazines" declared Alonso Garcia Puentes, CEO of WTMBN.
"Providing relevant information to our visitors through our technology in Spanish, and creating a partnership with one of the leaders in digital magazines in the USA, is a win-win for us as a company, for our community, our visitors that speak Spanish, and for the businesses that are part of the tourist industry in the region that want to reach the Hispanic Market," stated Scott Matthews, President of iTouchNetwork / iTouchOrlando.
ABOUT W Publishing House (WTMBN)
W Publishing House represents Editorial Televisa’s editorial titles in the USA, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic. WTMBN is based in the city of Orlando, Florida, USA. Its board of directors is made up of prominent executives who have developed the Hispanic market in the United States of America and Latin America in the areas of editorial content production, content production for television and digital platforms, business development, team building, training, and media marketing, with more than 30 years of experience in the market. Its range of media includes OTTs, radios, and the organization of cultural and media events in association with leading world-class companies.
ABOUT iTouchNetwork/iTouchOrlando
iTouchOrlando is a premier multimedia and technology company that uses digital interactive signage, kiosks, mobile applications, and Social Media to speak directly to consumers. Our strategically placed digital kiosks that come in multiple different sizes provide a visual and interactive platform like no other, allowing consumers the ability to research, shop, get coupons and purchase tickets directly from the kiosk or their mobile device.
Andrea Vergara Aguilar
Wellness Talk Media Broadcasting Network Corp
+1 407-768-0994
email us here