Human remains found in Gilchrist County

December 8, 2022

BELL, Fla. – Agents with FDLE and deputies with Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after human remains were found Monday in the Sun Springs area of Gilchrist County. The remains have not been identified. Investigators are working with the Tallahassee FDLE Crime Lab and 8th Circuit Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the body.

At this time, no identification has been made. The investigation is active.

