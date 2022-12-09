U.S. Sports Medicine Market Growth Linked to Demographic Factors and the Adoption of Hip Arthroscopy

Hip arthroscopy is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the orthopedic sports medicine market, the growth is attributed to the overall adoption of this approach and its further development.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has just released updated research on the U.S. Sports Medicine market, otherwise known as the orthopedic soft tissue repair market, addressing key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2021, 2022, and beyond. The major drivers of the market are demographic factors, mixed with an active lifestyle trend and an established professional sports industry.

According to iData's U.S. Market Report Suite for Sports Medicine, the market was valued at $2 billion in 2022. This is expected to increase over the forecast period to reach approximately $2.9 billion. This report includes industry dynamics, procedure numbers, unit sales, average selling prices (ASPs), market drivers and limiters, market share statistics, key industry competitors, and more, for the market segments covered.

iData's analysis includes detailed segmentation on the following markets including achilles tendon repair and reconstruction devices, rotator cuff repair and reconstruction devices, shoulder labrum repair devices, biceps tenodesis repair devices, anterior and posterior cruciate ligament (ACL/PCL) reconstruction products, meniscal repair devices and hip arthroscopy devices.

In 2022, over two thirds of the U.S. orthopedic soft tissue market was controlled by three main companies: Arthrex, Smith & Nephew and DePuy Synthes. The remaining competitors each shared small portions of the market. The total market is largely fragmented, due to the presence of both medical device manufacturers and tissue banks.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

