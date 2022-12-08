Thursday, December 8

Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions clears Congress

The House gave final approval Thursday to legislation protecting same-sex marriages, a monumental step in a decades long battle for nationwide recognition of those unions that reflects a stark turnaround in societal attitudes. President Joe Biden is expected to promptly sign the measure, which requires all states to recognize same-sex marriages. It is a relief for hundreds of thousands of couples who have married since the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision that legalized those marriages and have worried about what would happen if the ruling were overturned. Continue reading at The Associated Press. (Andrew Harnik)

Inslee, Ferguson join efforts to ban semiautomatic rifles in WA

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson will request legislation for a statewide ban on the purchase or transfer of assault-style semiautomatic rifles as part of the latest push by firearms-safety advocates in Olympia. That proposal and others are in the legislative agenda released Wednesday by the Alliance for Gun Responsibility ahead of the legislative session beginning in January. They arrive after a recent shooting at Seattle’s Ingraham High School that killed a student, along with the latest spate of high-profile mass shootings nationwide. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Ted S. Warren)

Vashon’s senator, Joe Nguyễn, is tapped as environment chair

Majority Democrats in the Senate chose their committee chairs this week and one of the caucus’s youngest and brashest members came away with a big prize. Sen. Joe Nguyễn, who will begin his second term in January representing the 34th District, which includes Vashon, was named chair of Environment, Energy, and Technology, a post currently occupied by Sen Reuven Carlyle, who didn’t seek reelection. Nguyễn’s ascension to the post is noteworthy as a significant generational shift; he’s some 18 years Carlyle’s junior. He inherits the implementation stages of much of the landmark environmental legislation passed in the last few years, and tells us he’s going to focus on building out new clean electricity generation and new transmission infrastructure to move all those electrons around. Continue reading at Vashon-Maury Island Beachcomber. (Vashon-Maury Island Beachcomber)

