Uneekor to Exhibit at PGA Show in Orlando Jan. 24-27, 2023
Cutting Edge Brand will Showcase Meticulously Engineered Golf Simulator TechnologiesLAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uneekor, makers of the world’s most obsessively and meticulously engineered golf simulator technologies will return to exhibit at 2023 PGA show Jan. 24-27, 2023 in Orlando, for the fourth consecutive year.
PGA show exhibitor Stand #2043
Uneekor’s centrally located booth at the PGA show will feature Uneekor’s two industry-leading, reliable, tried, and true launch monitors, EYE XO, QED; and introducing their newest innovation, the Balance Optix, Uneekor’s first biomechanical system that focuses on the lower body movement of the golf swing.
Announced last year, Uneekor’s groundbreaking virtual reality golf course simulator will also be featured at the show. Uneekor is demoing a fully immersive experience and hyper-realistic rendering of 8 top South Korean Courses including the ClubD collection of courses, Castlex Seoul, Fortune Hills, Belle Selva in Japan, and two US courses, Rich Harvest Farms, and Twin Oaks. Golf course ownership and management groups interested in playing the virtual reality simulator for themselves are invited to Uneekor’s PGA Show booth to discuss the potential of adding their own licensed courses to the software.
The PGA Show offers an exclusive sneak peek at these products, the ability to try and test them and to learn about the new innovation coming from Uneekor this year.
Three-Time PGA Tour Champion and member of Team Uneekor Cameron Champ says “My Uneekor simulator provides me with another trusted tool for putting my work in at home. The technology is exceptional and I trust the data I’m generating to reliably measure consistency and progress in all aspects of my game. It’s also a lot of fun in there!”
The PGA Show, organized by the PGA of America and PGA Golf Exhibitions, will reunite the golf industry for the 70th edition of golf’s longest running and largest global business gathering. Thousands of attending PGA Professionals, golf leaders, industry executives and retailers from around the world will source new products from some 800 golf and lifestyle brands while attending high-level industry presentations, participating in education and career workshops, and connecting in person with peers and golf leaders to drive continued growth of the sport and the business of golf.
About Uneekor
Uneekor, founded by a South Korean Technology company, with more than 200 employees globally, has 14+ years of experience in engineering and developing leading golf simulation equipment and world-class technologies specialized in performance analysis and enhancement. We are recognized for revolutionizing the industry by bringing together the sharpest team of passionate engineers, strongly committed to constant innovation and quality assurance. Our products include launch monitors, simulators, performance software, and accessories to create the world’s greatest practice experience, empowering golfers to elevate their game. We know what golfers want, but truly understand what they need. We are unrivaled, we are unmatched. We are Uneekor. Master Your Passion.
About PGA Golf Exhibitions
The PGA Show, PGA Buying & Education Summit and PGA Show Connects are organized by PGA Golf Exhibitions (part of RX) and the PGA of America. Since its inception in 1954, the PGA Show has grown into the largest annual business event for the global golf industry. Regional PGA Show Buying & Education Summits and the PGA Show Connects digital platform connect the industry year-round and drive business leading up to the annual PGA Show. Learn more at PGAShow.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
About the PGA of America
The PGA of America is one of the world’s largest sports organizations, composed of nearly 28,000 PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and inclusion in the game of golf. For more information about the PGA of America, visit PGA.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
