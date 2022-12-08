Health Centered Dentistry Releases Explains the Causes of Swollen Gums in New Guide
Health Centered Dentistry in Alaska just released a new guide detailing the causes of swollen gums and the treatment and prevention of gum disease.
Gum disease, also known as periodontal disease is a condition that can ultimately affect several elements of oral health. Commonly starting as gingivitis, gum disease can become a serious infection if left untreated, ultimately causing severe pain when eating or drinking, and even progressing into tooth and bone loss.
Though swollen gums are typically a sign of poor oral hygiene, several other factors can also be primary causes of the development of gum disease. A few of these causes are:
• Poorly fitting dentures
• Product Sensitivity
• Poor nutrition
• Hormonal changes
• Oral infections
• Medications
• Food stuck under teeth
• Smoking and drinking
• Long-term stress
Healthy gums are usually firm, pink, and won’t cause pain when eating or drinking. But when the gums become red and swollen, this is the first tell-tale sign that there could be an infection present, or that an oral health condition is evident.
Other symptoms of gum disease are soft gums, bad breath, bleeding gums when brushing or eating, pain when chewing, and even pain when the gums are touched. Additionally, gum disease can advance to the point that the gums lift away from the teeth
If gum disease advances without any treatment, the teeth can become loose and fall out, and bone loss may also occur. And in order to prevent this progression, maintaining regular dental checkups and following the advice of an experienced dentist is highly recommended.
While swollen gums don’t always lead to gum disease, it’s important to maintain proper oral health and visit a dentist regularly in order to ensure that the problem doesn’t worsen.
Health Centered Dentistry in Alaska offers help with the prevention and treatment of gum disease. If you have swollen gums and want to identify the cause and get treatment, reach out to Health Centered Dentistry in Alaska and schedule an appointment on the company website.
Rachael Middleton
