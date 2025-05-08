Active Path Highlights the Benefits of Theta Burst Stimulation for Depression and Mental Health

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Active Path, a leading provider of innovative mental health care in the Pacific Northwest, has published a new blog post exploring Theta Burst Stimulation (TBS) — a groundbreaking advancement in transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy. The article, titled “What is Theta Burst Stimulation? The Truth About This Breakthrough TMS Protocol and its Benefits,” breaks down the science behind TBS and explains why it’s considered a game-changer for individuals with treatment-resistant depression.TBS is a non-invasive, FDA-cleared form of brain stimulation that delivers rapid magnetic pulses to target areas of the brain involved in mood regulation. With shorter sessions than traditional TMS and evidence of enhanced outcomes, TBS has gained momentum among providers and patients seeking faster, more efficient relief from depression, anxiety, PTSD, and cognitive challenges.The blog outlines:• How TBS works by enhancing neuroplasticity• Key benefits such as mood improvement, cognitive enhancement, and anxiety reduction• Treatment durations and research supporting its efficacy• Active Path’s customized, patient-first approachReaders are invited to explore whether TBS may be the right fit by taking Active Path’s online depression self-assessment or contacting the clinic directly.To read the full blog or learn more about Theta Burst Stimulation, visit the blog here Active Path Mental Health is a leading provider of outpatient mental health services in the Pacific Northwest, guiding patients on the path to mental wellness. Active Path Mental Health specializes in the treatment of depression and anxiety using Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Spravato (esketamine), medication management, and talk therapy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.