Active Path Offers Groundbreaking TMS Therapy for Adolescents Struggling with Depression

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Active Path Mental Health is proud to announce its expanded Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) services for adolescents , offering a safe, non-invasive, and FDA-cleared treatment option for teens living with major depressive disorder and other mood disorders.As rates of depression and treatment-resistant depression (TRD) rise among youth, Active Path is stepping in with innovative care designed to meet the urgent mental health needs of adolescents. TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate underactive areas of the brain linked to depression, without medication, sedation, or systemic side effects.TMS therapy at Active Path is personalized, comfortable, and does not require anesthesia or recovery time. Treatment sessions are short and take place in a relaxed setting where teens can read, listen to music, or simply rest. Most importantly, the approach is designed to support emotional well-being without the side effects often associated with medication. TMS offers a powerful alternative with minimal side effects, typically limited to mild scalp discomfort or headache.Each TMS session at Active Path is short, lasting just 3 to 20 minutes, and requires no downtime. Over a course of several weeks, adolescents often report improvements in mood, energy, and concentration. With the addition of advanced options like accelerated treatment protocols, patients can receive care tailored to their needs and schedules.To learn more or to schedule a free consultation, visit their website here About Active PathActive Path Mental Health is a leading provider of outpatient mental health services in the Pacific Northwest, guiding patients on the path to mental wellness. Active Path Mental Health specializes in the treatment of depression and anxiety using Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Spravato (esketamine), medication management and talk therapy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.