Active Path Shines Light on the Overlap Between Burnout and Depression

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Burnout and depression are often misunderstood, but for many people, they go hand-in-hand, leading to overwhelming fatigue, emotional distress, and difficulty coping with everyday life. In response, Active Path Mental Health has released a new online guide, “ The Connection Between Burnout and Depression: How to Seek Help ,” aimed at helping individuals recognize the signs, understand the connection, and take meaningful steps toward recovery.Burnout is commonly associated with the workplace, but its effects ripple far beyond office walls. The emotional exhaustion, physical fatigue, and sense of disconnection that come with burnout can evolve into something more serious—clinical depression—if left unaddressed. Active Path’s blog takes a closer look at this connection, offering guidance for those who feel stuck, overwhelmed, or unsure whether what they’re experiencing is burnout, depression, or both.The blog outlines common symptoms of both burnout and depression, including emotional exhaustion, difficulty concentrating, disrupted sleep, and a loss of joy in everyday life. It also walks readers through practical strategies for recovery, from setting boundaries and practicing mindfulness to engaging in professional treatment options like therapy and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS).TMS therapy is a non-invasive, FDA-approved treatment option offered by Active Path for individuals with depression who haven’t found relief through traditional medications. Combined with therapy and individualized support, TMS is part of the clinic’s commitment to delivering evidence-based, whole-person mental health care.To schedule a confidential consultation, visit Active Path's website About Active Path Mental HealthActive Path Mental Health is a leading provider of outpatient mental health services in the Pacific Northwest, guiding patients on the path to mental wellness. Active Path Mental Health specializes in the treatment of depression and anxiety using Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Spravato (esketamine), medication management and talk therapy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.