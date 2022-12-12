Virginia Council on Problem Gambling and Virginia Lottery Join Campaign to Raise Awareness on Risks of Youth Gambling

The Virginia Council on Problem Gambling (VCPG) and the Virginia Lottery announced their participation in the 2022 Gift Responsibly Campaign

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Council on Problem Gambling (VCPG) and the Virginia Lottery today announced their participation in the 2022 Gift Responsibly Campaign, joining lotteries and community organizations across the country and around the world to raise awareness about the risks of buying lottery tickets for children. The campaign is organized by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and the International Center for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors at McGill University.

Research shows that the earlier a person’s participation or even exposure to gambling is in childhood, the more likely they are to develop a gambling problem later in life. Gambling exposure during childhood is often through some kind of lottery product, given by an adult who is likely unaware of the associated risks.

“Our organization joined this campaign because we believe in doing our part to create a better future for the next generation,” said Carolyn Hawley, VCPG President. “We want to inform children and parents of the potential risks of gambling at a young age and how it can lead to addiction later in life.”

During November and December, VCPG and the Lottery will work to raise awareness about the risks of youth gambling by distributing a news release, sharing social media posts and creating a post-campaign survey.

“Youth problem gambling has emerged as a significant and growing public health issue. We applaud the commitment by VCPG and the Virginia Lottery to raising awareness about risks of youth gambling through the Gift Responsibly Campaign,” said Keith Whyte, NCPG Executive Director. “Our message is a simple one: lottery tickets are never appropriate gifts for children.”

The Virginia Lottery and VCPG have partnered for many years to raise awareness of problem gambling. The Lottery recently produced the attached video that showcases the issue in a lighthearted manner for the holidays.

“We work diligently at the Virginia Lottery to market our products responsibly and ethically,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kelly Gee. “When giving lottery tickets as gifts, it is important to consider the age of the recipient.”

About Virginia Council on Problem Gambling

VCPG aims to increase public awareness of problem gambling, ensure the widespread availability of treatment and support for problem gamblers and their families, and to encourage research and programs for prevention and education. VCPG maintains a neutral stance on gambling. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, please call or text 1-888-532-3500 or visit vcpg.net to chat online.

About the National Council on Problem Gambling

The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) is neutral on legalized gambling. Based in Washington DC, NCPG is the only national nonprofit organization that seeks to minimize the economic and social costs associated with gambling addiction. If you or someone you know may have a gambling problem, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline, which offers hope and help without stigma or shame. Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.1800gamblerchat.org. Help is available 24/7 – it is free and confidential.

About International Center for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors at McGill University

For over 20 years, the International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors at McGill University has been at the forefront of leading-edge research aimed at identifying and understanding the critical factors related to youth gambling issues.