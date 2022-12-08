The Ancient Synergetic Based Cosmetic Brand Coming To Online Beauty Retailers Starting In 2023

Share This Article

The Skinfeed Cosmetic logo The Skinfeed Cosmetic quad elixir The Skinfeed Cosmetic skincare system

Jamaican-Canadian-owned skincare & cosmetics company, The Skinfeed Cosmetic shares its plan for retail expansion.

I have not had Coty or Fable Investments knocking at my door, but I would answer if they did.” — The Skinfeed Cosmetics Founder, Dion McGregor