The Ancient Synergetic Based Cosmetic Brand Coming To Online Beauty Retailers Starting In 2023
Jamaican-Canadian-owned skincare & cosmetics company, The Skinfeed Cosmetic shares its plan for retail expansion.
I have not had Coty or Fable Investments knocking at my door, but I would answer if they did.”CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bringing ancient synergistic science into our modern day beauty is the goal for this cosmetic and skincare brand. Skinfeed Cosmetic is officially preparing itself to be a beauty shelf staple in 2023. The Caribbean-Canadian owned brand by Dion McGregor will be expanding where the products are sold in the U.S. and Canada starting Quarter 1. Currently, the independently owned beauty brand is seen on retailer sites via third-party sellers. There are no current investors contributing to the brand's retailer expansion. Skinfeed Cosmetic will be utilizing its customer base to initiate the expansion starting online.
— The Skinfeed Cosmetics Founder, Dion McGregor
As a black-owned brand owner, Dion McGregor is adamant about not going over her budget for the brand. The financial gatekeeping that happens when earning a spot on physical retail shelves have held the brand back for years. Founder of Skinfeed Cosmetic states, "I understand the multi-million dollar upfront cost of getting products on shelves. Unfortunately, as a self-made brand with no investors that is not an ideal path for my company." The company is not dismissing the idea of having investors to explore this route. McGregor continues, "I have not had Coty or Fable Investments knocking at my door, but I would answer if they did."
Skinfeed Cosmetic will be using online marketplaces in January 2023 to start its retail expansion. The cosmetics company is waiting on approvals from Sephora, Ulta, and Macy's. The fulfillment method will continue to be direct-to-consumer or fulfilled by the respective retailer's centers. Currently, the brand is seen being sold direct-to-consumer through a Skinfeed Cosmetic approved third-party seller on Walmart.com. This has made the brand available to the North-American market which includes both U.S. & Canada.
McGregor openly believes in having a gender-fluid brand, which does not discriminate on who and how they use the products. "Part of our success is realizing men and women use makeup. The other part is allowing anyone who promotes our products to use it as they see fit. However, It does work best as a system." Skinfeed Cosmetic has been exploring its success within influencer marketing. The products have been reviewed by many social media influencers as well as used by celebrity makeup artists.
The ingredients in each product made by Skinfeed Cosmetic are all based on theories of ancient Egyptian synergies McGregor clarifies, "When our products are used as a system that is when the best results will be seen. Our skincare regime compliments our makeup because it knows what your skin needs. Our products know each other very well."
To receive updates on marketplace placement, investor contributions, and more follow the official The Skinfeed Cosmetic on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
###
About The Skinfeed Cosmetic
Cultivated by ancient synergies driven by science+ clinical+organic modern innovations. Skinfeed brings additional benefits of Skinfeed wellness synergies into the mix to ensure cosmetics of the highest possible caliber. These include cruelty-free botanical ingredients, environmentally friendly processes, and a dedication to ethical preservation. We are the architects of feeding your skin. A daily dose of skinfeed self-care wellness.
Dion McGregor | Founder
The Skinfeed Cosmetic
+1 929-599-1683
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other