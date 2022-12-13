Shasta Community Health Center Continues to Lead in Healthcare Delivery by Expanding Medical Scribe Program
Scribe-X to Deliver a Custom Program to Meet the Health Center’s Needs
We look forward to how Scribe-X can become a workforce resource to help our providers when we have workforce shortages”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scribe-X, providing best-in-class medical scribe services across the U.S., has partnered with Shasta Community Health Center, a federally qualified health center (FQHC) based in Redding, California. Since 1988 SCHC has served the surrounding counties and communities, with 40,000 residents calling SCHC their medical home.
— Charles Kitzman, CIO at Shasta Community Health Center.
SCHC has had a robust in-house scribe program for over a decade, with its training efforts being recognized and published by the California Healthcare Foundation in 2012. The strategy behind partnering with Scribe-X is to expand and fortify its current program with a highly-trained, predictable, and reliable cohort of scribe support for its medical providers.
“Like many healthcare organizations, workforce shortages and recruitment have been very difficult in recent memory,” said Charles Kitzman, CIO at Shasta Community Health Center. “We look forward to discovering what possibilities remote scribing can offer our medical providers and how Scribe-X can become a workforce resource to help our providers when we have these workforce shortages.”
“We are excited to be working with such a high-quality organization. SCHC has proven that medical scribes can be a powerful support tool to relieve the burden of clerical work providers' experience associated with documentation. We are eager to help them to continue to deliver an exceptional and consistent provider experience,” said Warren Johnson, Co-Founder, and CEO of Scribe-X. “By relieving this burden, providers can see patients in a timely manner and help ensure the important social determinants of health are addressed during the visit.”
Shasta Community Health Center is a non-profit primary health care system. SCHC is based in Redding, California, and has served Shasta and surrounding counties and communities since 1988. Shasta Community Health Center’s mission is to provide quality healthcare services to the medically underserved populations of our communities.
Scribe-X Medical Scribe Services build high-performing and customized medical scribe programs that enable health centers and clinics to reduce provider burden while increasing revenue and reducing documentation time. Scribe-X was recently named a Top Disruptive Tech Company by USA Today. For more information, visit our website www.scribe-x.com.
