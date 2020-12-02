Scribe-X Earns a Spot on the PBJ’s Fastest-Growing Private 100 Companies List Three Years Running
Our rapid growth is a clear signal of how effective medical scribe programs have become essential to managing the demands faced by medical clinics”PORTLAND, OR, USA, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scribe-X, a leading provider of quality-driven remote and onsite medical scribe services, celebrates making the Portland Business Journal’s Fastest-Growing Private 100 Companies List for the third year in a row, coming in at number 73. Privately-held companies qualified for this year’s fastest-growing list based on earnings and revenue growth between 2017 and 2019.
— Warren Johnson, CEO of Scribe-X
As electronic health records (EHR) have become a core component of healthcare delivery, many physicians spend more time on data-entry tasks than they do treating patients. Co-founded in 2013 by CEO Warren Johnson and Dr. Joshua Hurwitz, Scribe-X helps relieve this burden by staffing clinics with highly trained teams of medical scribes who work in partnership with physicians by documenting the patient visit in real-time directly in the EHR. Medical scribes can work inside the clinic or remotely using ScribeBridge™, the company’s proprietary telehealth platform, and provide comprehensive chart notes, entering orders, prescriptions, diagnosis codes, and level of service.
“Our rapid growth is a clear signal of how effective medical scribe programs have become essential to managing the demands faced by medical clinics,” said Warren Johnson. “Much of our recent growth is fueled by our ability to reach more providers where they are, virtually connecting them with the top talent needed to support a thriving healthcare center. Our customers consistently either break even or generate a profit due to Scribe-X’s medical scribe program.”
About Scribe-X
Dedicated to helping medical professionals focus on providing patient care, Scribe-X is the preferred medical scribe company for more than 500 outpatient providers across California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington. Our sister company, Med-X Staffing Services, utilizes a deep network and knowledge to meet the challenges our customers face during this medical talent shortage. Scribe-X and Med-X are headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and have served the medical industry since 2013, providing the premiere employment and learning option for those who want to become a medical scribe and for candidates seeking to become part of the healthcare team. For more information, visit scribe-x.com.
