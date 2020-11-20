Scribe-X Staffs Critical COVID-19 Testing Centers in Partnership with King County
HealthPoint and International Community Health Systems' Testing Sites are Serving More Than 3,000 Patients Per Day
The Scribe-X team deployed to King County is critical to the success of the entire operation”BELLEVUE, WA, USA, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scribe-X, a leading provider of quality-driven remote and onsite medical scribe services, has launched a new service line, COVID-19 Support Services. The latest offering allows Scribe-X to better serve and partner with health centers playing a critical role in managing the health outcomes of its community members during the pandemic.
— Jack Graham, Director of Operations at Scribe-X
King County’s HealthPoint and International Community Health Systems (ICHS) have welcomed Scribe-X Patient Testing Assistants (PTAs) to support medical teams facing the increased demand for testing in the Bellevue and Renton areas. These testing sites can see more than 3,000 patients per day.
"The Scribe-X team deployed to King County is critical to the success of the entire operation,” said Jack Graham, Director of Operations at Scribe-X. “Feedback from the health centers has been extremely positive, noting our team members are reliable, positive, and willing to pitch in wherever needed. By partnering with Scribe-X, health centers have been able to quickly secure the staffing support needed to meet the testing demand compared to using traditional methods."
As a part of Scribe-X’s new COVID-19 Support Services, PTAs can now support public health initiatives in Washington. The unique and high-quality training they receive ensures that all PTAs obtain an MA-R (Medical Assistant-Registered) credential, allowing them to greet, register, and swab each patient as needed.
Scribe-X’s additional COVID-19 Support Services include:
● Contact Tracers (CTs) are available to support public health initiatives anywhere on the west coast. The CT training ensures compassionate and effective communications able to multitask and capture key information in real-time.
● Patients Screening Assistants (PSAs) are available to support public health initiatives anywhere on the West Coast. The training they receive ensures PSAs effectively screen every patient at the point of arrival and triage in accordance with clinic protocols.
About Scribe-X
Dedicated to helping medical professionals focus on providing patient care, Scribe-X is the preferred medical scribe company for more than 500 outpatient providers across California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington. Our sister company, Med-X Staffing Services, helps clinics navigate the complicated medical talent shortage by utilizing a deep understanding of the field and a high level of integrity unmatched by other local staffing professionals. Scribe-X and Med-X are headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and have served the medical industry since 2013, providing the premiere employment and learning option for those who want to become a medical scribe and for candidates seeking to become part of the healthcare team. For more information, visit scribe-x.com.
For more information, please contact:
Ethan Palioca
P: 503.720.0222
E: ethan@scribe-x.com
W: scribe-x.com
Paula Purdy, Med-X Director of Operations
P: 503.922.1393
E: paula@trustmedx.com
W: medxstaffingservices.com
Ethan Palioca
Scribe-X
+1 503-720-0222
ethan@scribe-x.com