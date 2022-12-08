Submit Release
PHOTO RELEASE: MDA and DNR Tour Several Resource Industries on Eastern Shore

Cabinet Secretaries Visit Businesses and Honor Their Contributions

Annapolis, MD (December 8, 2022)- Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) Secretary Joe Bartenfelder and Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, along with key staff from both agencies, visited Dorchester County to recognize wholesale commercial and retail businesses in three industries: seafood, agriculture and forestry.

The December 1 tour kicked off at the Choptank River Crab and Oyster Co. where owner Mason Little spoke about his plan to grow his seafood processing business. 

L to R: DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, owner Mason Little, MDA Secretary Joe Bartenfelder, Dave Nickerson receiving a Secretary’s Citation from MDA and a Certificate of Appreciation from DNR.

The second stop was at the J.M. Clayton Seafood. Owner Jack Brooks discussed how the difficulty obtaining H2B Visas affects the stability of his business and the industry as a whole.

L to R: MDA Secretary Joe Bartenfelder, owner Jack Brooks, and DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, presenting a Secretary’s Citation from MDA and a Certificate of Appreciation from DNR.

Next the delegation visited the Luthy Farm, where owners John and Kim Luthy discussed their success with a relatively new crop for Maryland, Giant Micanthus. 

L to R: DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, Kim and John Luthy, MDA Secretary Joe Bartenfelder and Senator-elect Johnny Mautz (D-37) presenting a Secretary’s Citation from MDA and a Certificate of Appreciation from DNR.

The final stop was set up by the Maryland Forest Association to learn about and view forestry activity and the benefits of thinning. Staff were able to view different stages of logged properties and learn about the practices that benefit the industry and wildlife habitat, as well.

L to R: DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, Beth Hill, Executive Director of the Maryland Forest Association and MDA Secretary Joe Bartenfelder presenting a Secretary’s Citation from MDA and a Certificate of Appreciation from DNR.

“The temperate climate of Maryland provides good conditions for resource industries to thrive – providing abundant seafood and great growing conditions for crops and trees,” said MDA Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “With over $20 billion dollars in economic contribution, Maryland’s sustainable resource industries are essential to Maryland’s economy.”

“We are very proud to work with the Maryland Department of Agriculture to support Maryland’s natural resource based industries,” said DNR Secretary Riccio. “In addition to contributing to Maryland’s economy, they are preserving an important part of our heritage and represent the next generation of conservationists and entrepreneurs.”

###

