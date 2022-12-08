Virgo Gambill Architects Merges with McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture
MPS is excited by this expansion to support and grow our client relationships across the Augusta, Evans, North Augusta, and Aiken regions.”AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, USA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture is pleased to announce that Virgo Gambill Architects became part of McMillan Pazdan Smith (MPS) effective December 7, 2022. This acquisition makes the eighth Southeast office and second office in Georgia for McMillan Pazdan Smith; a regional, studio-based architecture, planning, and advisory services firm.
— Chad Cousins, CEO of McMillan Pazdan Smith
Virgo Gambill Architects has served the Augusta, Evans, North Augusta, Aiken and surrounding communities since 1984. They have earned a stellar record of ongoing client relationships and impressive project delivery. Notable portfolio work includes the Augusta - Richmond County Municipal Building, Augusta Back, Wheeless Road Elementary School and the Augusta Technical College Columbia County Campus.
The integration of Virgo Gambill into McMillan Pazdan Smith further bolsters MPS’ existing ties to many of the communities and clients in the area, while expanding their regional practice supporting healthcare, higher education, K-12, commercial, mixed-use, industrial development and government, civic and community spaces.
“Our merger with McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture provides a significant investment to help us best serve the forward design and planning needs of our growing region. Our prior design partnership on several projects has demonstrated how well our firms are aligned together,” said Joe Gambill, Owner, Virgo Gambill Architects.
“MPS is excited by this expansion to support and grow our client relationships across the Augusta, Evans, North Augusta, and Aiken regions. The Virgo Gambill team live, play, and serve daily in this area with exceptional client focus. They share our firm’s commitment to inspire and build up communities through design purposed for the good of all. We plan to invest in the VGA team, and will add resources, design depth, and new architectural services for the region’s institutional, public, and private-sector clients,” said Chad Cousins, CEO of McMillan Pazdan Smith.
Since 1955, McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture has served the Southeast through a collaborative approach that’s built on purposeful design excellence, genuine client relationships and earned community trust. The Augusta office is located at 3810 Oak Drive, Augusta, GA, 30907.
