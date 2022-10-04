McMillan Pazdan Smith wins 2022 Premier Award for Client Satisfaction from PSMJ

Submit Release
The Premier Award for Client Satisfaction honors architecture and engineering firms that deliver a truly exceptional client experience.

SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PSMJ Resources, Inc. has announced that McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture is among the 10 winners of the 2022 Premier Award for Client Satisfaction, a national award that honors architecture and engineering firms that deliver a truly exceptional client experience.

“Only the best of the best architecture and engineering firms can boast of winning the Premier Award for Client Satisfaction,” stated PSMJ Resources Director Gregory Hart.

The only designated award in the AEC industry that highlights a firm's commitment to client experience, the recipients are selected through a careful calculation of key metrics for client satisfaction that are highly correlated with sustained growth and an organization’s success.

“MPS is relentlessly committed to positive client experience and results in all of our design and advisory services," said McMillan Pazdan Smith's CEO Chad Cousins, "We appreciate PSMJ’s professional recognition, and are grateful for our clients’ contribution to this exceptional metric.”

PSMJ recognized McMillan Pazdan Smith and other high-performing firms at A/E/C THRIVE - The Growth, Profit, and Success Summit for Firm Leaders on September 28-30, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

About McMillan Pazdan Smith:
McMillan Pazdan Smith is a regional, studio-based architecture, planning, and interior design firm. Practicing since 1955, the firm currently has seven offices throughout the Carolinas and Georgia.

About PSMJ:
For more than 40 years, PSMJ Resources, Inc. has been recognized as the leading publishing, executive education, and advisory group devoted completely to improving the business performance of A/E/C organizations worldwide. PSMJ’s sought-after expertise covers a range of critical business areas such as project management, financial management, human resources, business development, transition planning, and mergers and acquisitions.

