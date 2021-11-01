McMillan Pazdan Smith Welcomes Watson Tate Savory to Join Growing Southeast Presence
Both firms are aligned in values and vision and have reputations for delivering impactful, award-winning projects for public and private missioned clients.
This expanded team amplifies creative value for our clients and development initiatives dedicated to community and campus vibrancy.”COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture is excited to announce that Watson Tate Savory Architects, with offices in Columbia and Charlotte, joined McMillan Pazdan Smith’s existing six Southeastern office locations in a merger finalized in the final days of October, 2021.
— Chad Cousins, CEO, McMillan Pazdan Smith
The organization’s collective strength in design and project management talent sets clients up to be served by more than a century’s worth of planning, programming and design expertise with numerous local, state, and national design awards. Watson Tate Savory is a former AIA SC Firm Award recipient and McMillan Pazdan Smith was ENR’s Southeast Firm of the Year in 2019.
McMillan Pazdan Smith will expand the office in Columbia, South Carolina while adding new team members to their fast-growing Charlotte office.
Both firms are aligned in values and vision and have established reputations for delivering impactful, award-winning projects for public and private missioned clients—including an impressive combined design portfolio of college and university educational environments across the Southeast.
“This was an exciting opportunity for us to bring on an experienced firm with a strong practice, shared values, great partner relationships and an impressive rigor in design,” said MPS Founding Principal Brad Smith.
“This was the right time for us to join a like-minded firm to form a stronger-together, client and community-focused presence in the Carolinas, while also providing a great opportunity for our people,” said Tom Savory, Principal, Watson Tate Savory.
Chad Cousins, McMillan Pazdan Smith’s CEO, said “We are focused on strategic investments which grow the positive impact of thoughtful planning and design locally and regionally. This expanded team amplifies creative value for our clients and development initiatives dedicated to community and campus vibrancy.”
About McMillan Pazdan Smith
McMillan Pazdan Smith is a regional, studio-based architecture, planning, and interior design firm. Practicing since 1955, the firm currently has offices throughout the Southeast in Spartanburg, Greenville, Columbia, Charleston, Charlotte, Asheville, and Atlanta.
As a community-based firm, McMillan Pazdan Smith is driven by a collaborative culture, creativity, and innovative design solutions. Each studio strives for exceptional client service in order to achieve “Good Design” that is functional, beautiful, cost-effective, well-constructed, and community oriented.
