Nutritional Products International's Jeff Fernandez Brings Retail Buying Experience From Walmart and Amazon to NPI
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional.
NPI Helps Health and Wellness Brand Manufacturers Expand in the U.S.
Not only did Jeff work for industry leader Walmart, but he also played a role in building out Amazon’s new Health and Personal Care category in the mid-2000s.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Fernandez, now president of Nutritional Products International, has worked for the largest brick-and-mortar retailer in the U.S.
“Jeff came to us with great retail buying experience at Walmart,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NPI, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. “Not only did he work for industry leader Walmart, but he also played a role in building out Amazon’s new Health and Personal Care category in the mid-2000s.”
Fernandez has more than 20 years of retail buying experience in large retail stores and with Amazon’s industry-leading e-commerce operation.
“Jeff understands the retail industry from operations to purchasing to category management,” Gould added. “He was on the team tasked to grow Amazon’s new Health and Personal Care category from the ground up.”
With Amazon, Fernandez’s responsibilities included building and managing categories, including Sports Nutrition, Vitamins, Weight Loss, Health Care OTC, and Sexual Wellness, as well as early responsibilities in Personal Care and Grocery.
Gould worked with Fernandez by placing more than health and wellness products with Amazon in those early days.
“It was an exciting time at Amazon,” Fernandez said. “My work at Amazon and Walmart gave me in-depth knowledge of health and personal, OTC, and skincare products.”
Gould worked so well with Fernandez that he offered him a job at NPI.
“Jeff has earned his way at NPI where he was promoted several years ago to the president of the company,” Gould added. “He is the point person between our clients and retailers. Jeff has attended ECRM events, which bring retail buyers and product manufacturers together for one-on-one meetings.”
The role Fernandez plays at NPI is part of Gould’s “Evolution of Distribution” system, which streamlines the expansion or launch of a new product.
“We provide all the services a company needs to expand sales or launch a product in the U.S.,” Gould said. “NPI offers its clients expertise in sales, logistics, operations, federal regulatory compliance, and marketing services.
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould placed major brands and products in Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky
