Axxel announces the sale of J.R.Services Sanitaires to Environmental 360 Services Ltd.

Axxel successfully represented J.R. Services Sanitaires in the sale to Environmental 360 Solutions Ltd.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axxel announces the acquisitions of J.R. Services Sanitaires of Montreal, QC by Environmental 360 Solutions LTD. of Toronto ON.

JR Services has been locally owned and operated for over 40 years. The Company provides solid waste collection services in the Greater Montreal Area (GMA), including municipal residential collection and commercial semi-buried bin services.

Jean-Pierre Labelle jr. of J.R. Services Sanitaires states: “The professionalism of Axxel has allowed us to have the opportunity that comes only once in a lifetime! Eric and his team accompanied us every step of the way and patiently answered all our questions. We knew that we were in good hands with their team.”

Axxel acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor in the transaction to JR Services Sanitaires Inc.

Eric Haggar, President of Axxel, says: “It was truly a pleasure representing J.R. Services Sanitaires and the Labelle family, we appreciate their confidence and trust in us. A special thank you to everyone involved in making this a successful transaction. “

E360S’ CEO, Donato Ardellini, said “E360S extends our welcome to the Labelle family and JR Services’ dedicated employees. Jean-Pierre and his family have built a great business and reputation. This acquisition expands E360S’ operational footprint in the area to include residential hauling and complements E360S’ existing commercial and recycling operations. E360S continues to execute its goal of becoming Canada’s most trusted environmental management

company.”

About Axxel

At Axxel we build lasting relationships by treating our clients' businesses as our own. We take the time to get to know you, your business, and your dreams because our holistic view of family and partnership deeply shapes our corporate culture. While our entire team is made up of unique leaders and strategic thinkers, we believe in empowering teams. We believe in family first.

About Environmental 360 Solutions Ltd. Founded in October 2018, by industry veteran Donato Ardellini, E360S is dedicated to becoming North America’s leading and most trusted environmental management company. Growing through acquisition and organic initiatives, E360S provides environmental and waste management solutions to municipalities and industrial commercial, and institutional customers. E360S is based in Aurora, Ontario, Canada, and operates

throughout Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.