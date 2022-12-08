BusinessExpos.com and Revista Crónicas Partner to Bring Latest in CannaTech to Puerto Rico
EINPresswire.com/ -- BusinessExpos.com is pleased to welcome Revista Crónicas as a media sponsor for the Puerto Rico CannaTech Expo on March 2-3, 2023 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan.
With many exhibitors, dozens of top-notch seminar speakers, and plenty of networking opportunities, our Puerto Rico expo is one event serious CannaTech professionals will not want to miss.
“We are excited to have a local publication sponsor our Puerto Rico CannaTech Expo,” said Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions for BusinessExpos.com. “Crónicas is a great way for us to get the event more exposure on the island.”
Revista Crónicas, the first magazine in Spanish about medical cannabis and the cannabis industry in both Puerto Rico and the USA, is a welcome partner to bring awareness to the ever-growing cannabis industry in Puerto Rico.
“This is a great opportunity for members of the international cannabis community to learn about the industry in Puerto Rico and make new business connections,” said José Maldonado, publisher of Revista Crónicas. “Crónicas is excited to support this event, which we know will benefit the cannabis industry on the island.”
In addition to their sponsorship, attendees will be able to meet with Maldonado on the showfloor at Booth #136 as well as attend his seminar session, time TBD.
Other key exhibitors include:
● Kush Design Studio - Full-service agency dedicated to the cannabis industry - Booth #141
● Anderson Injectors - Nutrient, acid and chemical injectors in horticulture - Booth #103
● Hardy Diagnostics - Selection of microbiology and laboratory products - Booth #109
● Sherwin-Williams - Paints, coatings and related products - Booth #142
● Truffly Made - High quality silicone molds and candy depositors - Booth #108
"We are looking forward to this event bringing everyone in the business of cannabis together to do business, network, and learn from each other," said Wynn.
Do you have expertise and experience in a critical CannaTech topic? Would you like to be a speaker at our expo?
Apply here: https://emergingindustryprofessionals.com/apply-for-a-speaker-role/.
Looking to exhibit or attend one of our expos? Consider these dates in our 2023 lineup:
● Puerto Rico CannaTech - March 2 - 3, 2023, Puerto Rico Convention Center, San Juan, PR
● Michigan CannaTech - May 3 - 4, 2023, Soaring Eagle Resort & Casino, Mt. Pleasant, MI
● Ohio CannaTech - June 28 - 29, 2023, Duke Energy Convention Center, Cincinnati, OH
● Las Vegas FinTech - Aug. 22 - 23, 2023, Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, NV
● Missouri CannaTech - Oct. 26 - 27, 2023, KCI Expo Center, Kansas City, MO
● Las Vegas GreenTech - Nov. 30 - Dec. 1, 2023, Bally’s Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV
For more information, please visit https://www.businessexpos.com or contact us today at (810) 547-1349.
About BusinessExpos.com:
All aspects of business happen through BusinessExpos.com. Connect with industry professionals and discover all of the benefits Business Expos has to offer. Find products, services, and partnerships to help you grow your B2B enterprise at our expos.
Jennifer Wynn
