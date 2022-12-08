HEALTH CITY EXPERT FACILITATES UPDATED SHOULDER SURGERY TRAINING
EINPresswire.com/ -- Orthopedic surgeons from the United States with extensive experience in arthroscopic shoulder surgeries recently participated in an updated surgical skills training workshop in Austin, Texas led in part by one of the leading medical professionals in the Caribbean.
The two-day workshop at the Smith & Nephew learning laboratory was facilitated by Dr. Alwin Almeida, Health City Cayman Islands’ Chief Orthopedic Surgeon and Joint Replacement Specialist, and Puerto Rico-based Orthopedic Sports Medicine specialist Dr. Magdiel Mayol.
Arthroscopy is frequently indicated for injuries that involve the surrounding tissues, such as injury to the rotator cuff and shoulder dislocations. This is a minimally invasive procedure in which a tiny camera (arthroscope) is inserted into the shoulder joint in order to diagnose and treat conditions.
Dr. Almeida explained that the rotator cuff is the group of muscles and tendons that connect the upper arm to the shoulder blade. “Rotator cuff injuries account for more than 60 percent of all shoulder-related hospital visits where as many as 90 percent of the body’s dislocations happen in the shoulder which is the most unstable joint in the body,” he stated.
The first day of the workshop focused on rotator cuff repairs and the latest techniques in the use of Bioscaffold Regeneten to augment surgical repairs. Strategies to improve rotator cuff repair healing include the use of scaffolds that enable host tissues to infiltrate and remodel, as well as to reduce the mechanical forces that act at the repair site, to help with tissue healing and to prevent recurrent tears.
The following day, participants were trained in advanced techniques for treating shoulder dislocations using the arthroscopic technique for Latarjet surgery, which is available at Health City Cayman Islands. The arthroscopic Latarjet is one of the most difficult surgeries in shoulder arthroscopy and only a few surgeons in the world have been trained in this technique.
Arthroscopic techniques used for rotator cuff injuries and shoulder dislocations result in quicker recovery than conventional surgical techniques.
Health City Cayman Islands introduced arthroscopic Latarjet surgery in 2018, the first surgery of its kind in the Caribbean. The orthopedic surgical team repaired a patient’s shoulder utilizing this technique with medical devices which were not yet available in the United States or Canada. The following year Dr. Almeida traveled to France to update his skills in this technique under the guidance of Professor Pascal Boileau.
Earlier this year, Health City Cayman Islands acquired the Smith+Nephew INTELLIO Connected Tower Solution, packed with 4K technology, that enhances the view of surgical areas, particularly in orthopedic joint repair and replacement procedures.
For more information, visit https://www.healthcitycaymanislands.com/clinical/surgical/orthopedic/shoulder.
About Health City Cayman Islands
Health City Cayman Islands is a medically advanced tertiary hospital located near High Rock in the district of East End in Grand Cayman. It features a unique model of health care, built with a focus on the patient and rooted in innovative business models that allow the delivery of high quality, affordable care. It is the largest hospital in the Caribbean to have earned the prestigious Gold Seal of Approval from Joint Commission International (JCI), the worldwide leader in accrediting the quality of health care. For more information visit www.healthcitycaymanislands.com.
