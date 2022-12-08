Ionada Completes Revolutionary Carbon Capture Pilot Project
Ionada completes carbon capture pilot at Halliburton Labs with the support of NGIF.
The pilot at Halliburton is a major milestone achievement in our path towards commercialization of our carbon capture technology.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ionada Carbon Solutions (“Ionada”) is pleased to announce the completion of its carbon capture pilot system at Halliburton, in Houston, Texas. The project is supported by NGIF Industry Grants (“NGIF”) and the Halliburton Labs clean energy accelerator program.
— Edoardo Panziera, CEO of Ionada
“We’re excited to have completed our carbon capture pilot system that demonstrates our revolutionary carbon capture technology. We are the first to market with a patented modular membrane contactor carbon capture system for the small to mid-size carbon emitters. Ionada’s carbon capture systems provide our clients a viable solution achieve net zero carbon emissions critical to preventing global warming. Ionada's membrane contactor technology can remove up to 99% of the carbon dioxides emissions for the energy, marine, and e-fuels markets. Our modular carbon capture systems are up to 50% smaller and 30% more efficient than competitive conventional carbon capture systems” commented Edoardo Panziera, CEO of Ionada.
“Our carbon capture pilot at Halliburton demonstrates the advantages of our membrane technology over current competitive solutions. Reducing the costs of carbon capture is key to the widespread adoption of carbon capture required to meet the emission reduction targets and stop global warming. Our piloting campaign will include direct air capture – key to reversing the impact of past industrial carbon emissions. The pilot at Halliburton is a major milestone achievement in our path towards commercialization of our carbon capture technology. I would like to thank the entire Ionada team for their tireless efforts in completing this significant breakthrough, along with generous support of NGIF Industry Grants and the team at Halliburton Labs. Ionada is seeking clients interested in trialing our innovative technology along with strategic investors, suppliers and individuals interested in joining our team to accelerate our path towards commercialization” continued Edoardo.
Halliburton Labs is a collaborative environment where entrepreneurs, academics, investors, and industrial labs assemble to push for cleaner, affordable energy. “We are excited to support and collaborate with this group of early-stage, clean energy companies as they continue their commercialization journey,” said Dale Winger, managing director of Halliburton Labs. “Each has demonstrated a commitment to accelerating their technologies, and we are eager to help them innovate, develop and scale each company.”
NGIF Industry Grants is an industry led (14 participating energy companies) granting organization that focuses on de-risking cleantech solutions through field trials and pilots for the natural gas industry.
“NGIF was first to fund the pilot demonstration and deployment of Ionada’s membrane contactor technology to capture carbon from emission sources. This innovative carbon capture and utilization solution can help remove CO2 and produce value-added products to create environmental benefits and economic value,” said John Adams, NGIF Capital Corporation President, and CEO and NGIF Cleantech Ventures Managing Partner. “NGIF Industry Grants focuses on supporting startups by de-risking their clean technologies through field trials and pilots. This is part of NGIF’s integrated model of industry validation, customer creation, and market commercialization.”
Please visit our website at www.ionada.com or email us at info@ionada.com to learn more about Ionada and the Carbon Capture Pilot Project.
About Halliburton Labs
Halliburton Labs is a collaborative environment where entrepreneurs, academics, investors, and industrial labs join to advance cleaner, affordable energy. Located at Halliburton company headquarters in Houston, Texas — Halliburton Labs provides access to world-class facilities, operational expertise, practical mentorship, and financing opportunities. All set up in a single location, to help participants scale their business. Visit the company’s website at https://halliburtonlabs.com/. Connect with Halliburton Labs on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Halliburton Labs is a wholly owned subsidiary of Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL)
About NGIF Industry Grants
NGIF Industry Grants is a first-of-kind, industry-led grant organization to fund early-stage startups developing solutions to environmental and other challenges facing Canada’s natural gas sector. NGIF Industry Grants develops, demonstrates, and de-risks these technology solutions through field trials and pilot projects to drive innovation and support environmental goals in Canada. NGIF Industry Grants’ investment focus is on existing natural gas production, transmission, distribution, storage, and end-use applications, as well as projects that will lead to the expanded production of emerging gaseous fuels like renewable natural gas and hydrogen. The organization has built a portfolio of startups, trusted partnerships with the government for co-funding opportunities, and a robust technical evaluation investment model. NGIF Industry Grants is operated by NGIF Capital Corporation.
About Ionada
Ionada is a global climate technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets post combustion carbon capture systems to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Our sustainable solutions help keep our air and water clean for future generations. Ionada’s team includes scientists, engineers and technicians that have developed breakthroughs in technology to reduce carbon emissions. Ionada is the technology leader in delivering innovative sustainable solutions, to reduce carbon emissions from the oil & gas, thermal power generation, waste to energy, hydrogen, steel, cement and marine industries. Ionada’s mission is disruptive sustainability – providing emission abatement technology that not only reduces emissions, but also provides a financial benefit to our clients. For further information please visit http://www.ionada.com or emailing us at info@ionada.com
