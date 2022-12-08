NC_01 Detroit Set to Become Global Benchmark for Futuristic, Mixed-Use Living and Design
I am honored to bring NC_01 Detroit to life and watch my city become the model for urban solutions powered by energy for the future and a case study for success.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NC_01 Detroit is a mixed-use project positioned to break ground north of downtown Detroit. The project will consist of SRO housing, veteran housing, artist lofts and studios, luxury housing, a boutique hotel, a police station, street-front cafes, and a high-end recording studio. A state-of-the-art Winnergy Wellness facility dedicated to holistic, whole-body health will tailor programs to dedicated enthusiasts that enhance performance and balance the body, mind, and spirit.
— Rayford Jackson
Corey Jacobs, Senior Advisor to the Chairman at Combs Enterprises and founder of Winnergy, LLC, ushers expertise for NC_01 Detroit in futuristic fitness and progressive wellness.
"With forward-thinking, tailored experiences, and a luxury atmosphere top of mind, I'm excited to work with this incredible team to create a community of like-minded winners. Through our modern zen environment, trailblazing technology, and concierge fitness programming, Winnergy fosters a mindset of unity and equity. Community members will walk out of our facility feeling empowered, accomplished, and ready to achieve their goals and dreams." ~ Corey Jacobs
Commissioned virtual art by award-winning, contemporary Mexican painter and sculptor Yuri Zatarain, best known for his mixing techniques, and Memphis-based "Novi Art" and motion artist Kenneth Alexander will be fabricated throughout the campus. NC_O1's dynamic mix of uses will generate a state-of-the-art creative hub in Detroit, revolutionizing technology, design, and the comforts of daily life.
As the visionary behind the project, Rayford Jackson of Rayford Homes holds extensive experience in development projects throughout the city, he was born and raised.
"I am honored to bring NC_01 Detroit to life and watch my city become the model for urban solutions powered by energy for the future and a case study for success. It's an architectural masterpiece and a stand-alone statement for an all-encompassing solution to metropolitan challenges needing to be addressed today. We already have one of the most recognizable skylines in the country, and this project represents its continuous innovation in technology and design from the heart of Detroit." ~ Rayford Jackson
Brandon Martin, the Managing Partner for Akon Holdings and Vice Chairman of Akon City, will also spearhead evolvement. Mirroring his role in the futuristic development of Akon City in Senegal, Martin brings international awareness and a career centered around renewable energy to the group.
"The City of Detroit has a great history of culture and industry that helped to shape the America we know today. We cannot forget its history. NC_01 Detroit will create new jobs and economic opportunities to assist in the revitalization of the urban landscape of Detroit. I am excited to be part of this first-rate team." ~ Brandon Martin, Sr.
Award-winning Akon City lead designer Ted Givens AIA and Frisly Colop of 10 Design/SB Architects, part of the Egis group, will head architectural design.
"NC_01 Detroit represents a new cultural paradigm fusing art, culture, and architecture. We will combine Detroit's remarkable mechanistic history and foundation with advanced, sustainable design concepts. The key aspirational aspect of the project is to create a dynamic mix of income levels and programs/activities to foster interaction and the sharing of ideas. The second key pillar is incorporating leading-edge artists and their work into development. We want NC_01 to become a creative and future-looking cultural mecca for the city with a vibrant new urban destination that will set a new global benchmark for design and creative living." ~ Ted Givens
As seen throughout many metropolitan cities in the United States, limited housing options are available for multicultural low to moderate-income communities. Together, this group envisions NC_01 Detroit will impact all demographics, communities, and ethnicities. Serving as a synergistic and symbiotic model to reenergize Detroit, this futuristic development will express art, music, education, health and wellness, luxury, and affordable housing while focusing on sustainable energy initiatives from concept through creation.
For press and media inquiries, contact Jade Umbrella PR.
###
Stacey Barker
Jade Umbrella PR
+1 323-833-8358
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other