Entytle announces integration with Microsoft Teams bringing collaboration to Installed Base sales & service workflows

Entytle’s latest offering is a new way for an OEM's customer-facing teams to bring the "wisdom of the crowds" in the service of their customers

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entytle, Inc. , provider of the only purpose-built Installed Base Platform (IBP) for Industrial OEMs, announces Microsoft Teams integration to enhance collaboration and productivity of customer-facing teams as they work to serve and sell to their existing customers and their Installed Base.Entytle’s Installed Base Platform is deployed by dozens of OEMs and depended on by thousands of users. The Installed Base Platform leverages Entytle’s Data Quality Engine to bring together a single source of truth and then provides multiple applications , such as Entytle Insyghts (for Installed Base selling), Customer Loyalty Manager, IB HealthCheck, and others, to facilitate Installed Base workflows. These workflows are cross-functional, with many exchanges of information, insight, and data required for delivering the best customer experience. Today, these workflows are costly, not collaborative, slow, inefficient, and often lead to poor quality outcomes. Entytle’s Installed Base Platform helps to address these challenges, and with Microsoft Teams integration workflow, Entytle is taking collaboration to another level.For example, account managers need to share information with their teams; today, the process is convoluted, requiring many “cut and paste” steps and different email groups. With our Microsoft Teams integration, one click allows sharing of critical information across various functions and personas, making for a simpler, more collaborative, and agile process.Service technicians need quick answers from product engineers when on site. Referencing a specific customer situation, and reviewing the same facts in a collaborative fashion makes issue resolution faster and better.Product managers are constantly seeking feedback to improve customer outcomes. Today, the workflow required to get this feedback is slow and cumbersome. Sharing specific customer data and behavior information with sales and service people allows for quicker feedback loops.With OEMs relying on multiple systems, having the ability to access information from multiple systems yields higher productivity and quicker response time. Entytle’s customers already have access to the high-quality Installed Base data and have been accessing it via the web application as well as the mobile app and open API. What’s next? Access to that data right within one of the most trusted and widely used communications and collaboration: Microsoft Teams.“Considering that the majority of Entytle’s customers use Microsoft Teams, making their Installed Base data available inside their Microsoft Teams environment is an obvious next step. This integration makes it easier for different stakeholders, such as executives, sales and service, to become more productive and actionable - within the collaboration platform they are already working in throughout their day” - Rob Bradenham, Chief Growth Officer at Entytle.Entytle’s latest offering is a new way to access, share and collaborate with the data and insights OEMs already use every day. Users can view the entire application within their Microsoft Teams instance or use the Entytle ChatBot to quickly find key details about an account, customer site, equipment, lead, or opportunity. Easily sharing this data and related insights with other team members allows for simpler collaboration and faster action.About EntytleEntytle, Inc. provides an Installed Base Platform that assembles, cleanses, analyzes, and operationalizes Installed Base data so machinery manufacturers can make customer-facing workflows more efficient. Entytle’s Installed Base Platform which is deployed across thousands of Industrial OEM users. Other applications on the platform include IB HealthCheck, Customer Loyalty Manager, Data Quality Engine, and Entytle APIs, web and mobile interface amongst others that run on the versatile Installed Base Platform. The cloud-based platform includes purpose-built AI that provides a complete 360 view of the Installed Base, intelligent hunting lists, and the ability to orchestrate automation between various tools, systems, or processes. This enables smarter, faster workflows leading to increases in productivity, capacity, and scalability. Industry leaders such as Johnson Controls, Baker Hughes, Peerless Pump, Dematic, Duravant, GEA, and many more trust Entytle to help drive efficiency and growth using their Installed Base. Learn more about how Entytle can help you win over your Installed Base and drive commercial productivity at www.entytle.com