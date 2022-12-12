Business Reporter: An effortless way to modernise EDI systems
How can retailers digitally integrate their business into large supply chain networks?LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Philipp Liegl, Co-founder of ecosio, talks about how retail businesses can eliminate common EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) issues by opting for an “EDI as a service” approach. While retail depends on the quick exchange of information between business partners, the EDI systems that most retailers and retail suppliers use are outdated and require substantial time and effort to operate. As a result, many retail businesses are unable to experience the potential benefits of automated B2B communication. Resistance to change, as well as the fear of disrupting business continuity, however, is keeping these businesses from upgrading their solution and embracing EDI via the cloud.
Educating retailers and retail suppliers about the opportunities that EDI as a service providers offer is a key step towards streamlining supply chains. By taking care of all EDI tasks, from connection setup right through to ongoing operation, ecosio’s experts aim to help businesses experience all the benefits of successful EDI with zero internal effort. Thanks to the direct integration of ecosio’s solution into their existing ERP (enterprise resource planning) systems via API, retail businesses can now reach all partners via a single ‘plug and play’ connection. What’s more, migration to the cloud happens smoothly, without disrupting normal business for supplier or retailer. Meanwhile, the 24/7 availability of the ecosio staff ensures that any technical glitches are addressed immediately - leaving retail businesses free to focus on what they do best.
Compared to other EDI solutions, ecosio’s EDI as a service approach has been proven to cut EDI ownership costs by up to 40 per cent and drastically improve time-to-value.
To learn more about the benefits of EDI as-a-service, watch the video.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About ecosio
ecosio is a leading provider of B2B integration, specialising in electronic data interchange (EDI), supplier portals and e-invoicing. ecosio provides automated communication across entire supply chains and has clients across a wide range of industries. With just one connection to ecosio’s unique Integration Hub, businesses can connect to every partner, all while benefiting from outstanding usability, seamless ERP integration and excellent EDI service.
Business Reporter
Press
+ +44 20 8349 6488
email us here