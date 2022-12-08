Human Appeal Ireland joins forces with supermarket giants to combat hunger
Weekly soup run to feed vulnerable families and homeless in Ireland’s second largest cityMANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, UK, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The charity Human Appeal Ireland is holding its weekly soup run in Ireland’s second largest city, Cork. The activity is a full community effort, with businesses large and small as well as individuals and families coming together every week to help feed over 100 homeless and 60 local families from the Cork community.
With Tesco providing fresh fruits, vegetables, meat and dairy products for free, and likewise supermarket chains Aldi and Lidl both providing dry, jar and tinned food, the soup run’s capabilities have been enhanced.
Sustainability is also a focus, Human Appeal Ireland has partnered with Food Cloud, a non-for-profit that combats food waste, making the weekly meals also as sustainably sourced as possible.
Caring for Cork’s homeless is at the center of the local community effort too. Small businesses are working hard with Human Appeal to make sure as many as many vulnerable Cork community members as possible are being fed. Local restaurants Nino & Tino, Lavish and Speedo’s donate free halal food, meaning all members of the community can eat while adhering to religious observances.
According to the charity about 100 homeless people and 60 families are fed every week but the numbers of people in need are rising and efforts are needed to meet the new demand. Human Appeal Ireland’s Country Director Ibrahim Ndure said, "Our moto is “here for every human”, and we thank our partners, sponsors and donors for demonstrating their moral duty of care via this initiative, especially at these difficult times when the cost of living is rising dramatically.”
The Soup run, now in its sixth year, initially focused on the homeless but during the previous pandemic lockdown the charity also realized the need of vulnerable families struggling to provide enough food. Human Appeal Ireland and its partners stepped in and provided the soup run as a delivery service to ensure the safety of the families it was helping during that crisis.
About Human Appeal Ireland
Human Appeal Ireland is an Irish registered charity No: 20071080, CHY: 18505. It is an Irish non-profit organization working at home and across the world to strengthen humanity in the face of poverty, social injustice and natural disaster. For more information please visit: www.humanappeal.ie
