Human Appeal launches 7th Comedy Takeover to raise festive cheer
Featuring some of the UKs most popular comedians to raise vital emergency funds for flood-stricken PakistanMANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, UK, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK humanitarian aid charity Human Appeal announces the launch of its seventh annual Comedy Takeover, which will take place across 12 cities across the country from the 15th to the 31st December. This year, the much-loved comedy tour will raise funds for Human Appeal’s flood relief project, to rebuild homes in Pakistan for those affected by this year’s devastating floods.
The tour will take place in Newcastle, Glasgow, Bradford, Blackburn, Manchester, Dewsbury, Birmingham, Cardiff, Leicester, Luton, Slough and London. A full list of locations and dates can be found below.
Among this year’s line-up are American comedian and actor Omar Regan, considered one of the top 5 Muslim comedians in the world; Imran Yusuf, who made his TV debut on Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow; Ali Official, best known for his BBC Three comedy Muzlamic and for presenting the documentary Being British Bangladeshi; Aatif Nawaz, writer and star of BBC 3 comedy Muzlamic, who joins the Human Appeal Comedy Tour for the 7th consecutive year; and New York based Sabeen Sadiq, stand-up comic, actor and writer who was selected for a 2022 JFL New Faces stand-up showcase in New York.
This year, the Human Appeal Comedy Takeover will culminate in a black-tie gala dinner in Central London and feature special celebrity guest Guz Khan, best known for his work in hit TV show Man Like Mobeen and appearances on British panel show Taskmaster and comedy programme Live At The Apollo.
Tickets are now available here. Early bird tickets at £7 are available for a limited time only.
“Having recently visited some of the worst affected flood areas, it is heartening that our annual event is supporting the rebuilding of the homes of those who lost everything in the floods. We thank our headline sponsor Broadway City Gwadar who supported this tour with the aim of putting a smile on the faces of both those attending the show as well the vulnerable families impacted by the devastating floods in Pakistan,” commented Zaheer Khan, Director of Fundraising at Human Appeal.
The dates, times and locations of the 2022 Comedy Tour can be found below:
15th December, 7pm: Newcastle Civic Centre, Barras Bridge, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 8QH
16th December, 7pm: Glasgow C7 Conference Centre, 100 High Craighall Road, Glasgow G4 9UD
17th December, 7pm: Bradford Hotel, Hall Ings, Bradford BD1 5SH
18th December, 7pm: BB Rovers, Ewood Park, Blackburn, BB2 4JF
19th December, 7pm: Royal Northern College of Music, 124 Oxford Road, Manchester, M13 9RD
20th December, 7pm: Dewsbury Town Hall, Wakefield Old Road, Dewsbury, WF12 8DG
21st December, 7pm: Birmingham Piccadilly, 372-378, Stratford Road, Birmingham, B11 4AB
22nd December, 7pm: Mercure Cardiff Holland House Hotel & Spa, 24-26 Newport Road, Cardiff, CF24 0DD
23rd December, 7pm: The Venue, 101 Gwendolen Road, Leicester, LE5 5FL
24th December, 7pm: Badshah Palace, Clifton Building, Walsall Road, Birmingham, B42 1LR
25th December, 7pm: Venue Central, 196A Leagrave Road, Luton, LU3 1JD
26th December, 7pm: The Atrium, 124 Cheshire Street, London, E2 6EJ
27th December, 7pm: Fairway Pavilion Banqueting Hall, Greenford Road, Southall UB1 3EE
28th December, 7pm: Grand Sapphire, 45 Imperial Way, Croydon, CR0 4RR
29th December 7pm: Coliseum Suite, 300-310 High Road, Ilford, Essex, IG1 1QW
30th December, 7pm: Elite Banqueting Suite, The Park, Wexham Road, Slough, SL2 5QR
31st December, 7pm: Porchester Hall, Porchester Road, London W2 5HS
