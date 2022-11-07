Human Appeal launches 7th annual Wrap Up to support Winter vulnerable in UK
Biggest ever Winter Coat donation campaign launches from 7th November in seven UK cities; Manchester, Birmingham, London. Bradford, Bristol, Leicester & GlasgowUNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human Appeal, one of the UK’s fastest growing charities, has launched its annual ‘Wrap Up’ winter coat donation campaign which will run from 7-22 November, with a total of seven UK cities taking part.
Now in its seventh year, ‘Wrap Up’ is a call to action for those who are able to donate winter coats that they no longer need. Donations will be distributed among the UK’s most vulnerable communities, including women and children in shelters, the homeless and refugees to help keep them warm this winter.
Last year, a total of 5,219 coats were donated across the country. This year, Human Appeal are hoping for their biggest ‘Wrap Up’ yet, with the aim of reaching a total of 7,000 coat donations.
As well as coat donations, this year members of the British public are also able to donate £10 to Human Appeal to provide the vulnerable with a winter essentials kit, including thermal hats, scarves, gloves and blankets.
This year’s Wrap Up is being supported by car rental company Enterprise, who are offering up their fleet of vans to transport donated coats, as well as providing additional drop off venues in some participating cities.
Coats can be donated around the UK at the following locations, and an online donation for £10 can be made here, in lieu of coats to donate.
Abid Shah, UK Programmes Manager at Human Appeal, comments: ‘Wrap Up is one of our biggest campaigns of the year in the UK, and we’d like to extend our gratitude to our partners Safestore and Enterprise for offering locations for coat donations. Every November, we ask the public to put their spare coats and jackets to use and donate them to a worthy cause. This year, our efforts are amplified by the ongoing cost of living crisis in the UK, and we anticipate an increase in demand for donated winter coats. Human Appeal urges any families with spare jackets to donate this winter.’
Manchester drop off points and times:
Piccadilly Station Monday 14th November 7:30am-11am
Safestore Stockport Bryant Monday - Saturday: 8.00am - 6.00pm, Sunday: 10.00am - 4.00pm
Safestore Oldham Monday - Saturday: 8.00am - 6.00pm, Sunday: 10.00am - 4.00pm
Safestore Manchester Old Trafford Monday - Saturday: 8.00am - 6.00pm, Sunday: 10.00am - 4.00pm
Safestore Manchester Central Monday - Saturday: 8.00am - 6.00pm, Sunday: 10.00am - 4.00pm
Safestore Altrincham Monday - Saturday: 8.00am - 6.00pm, Sunday: 10.00am - 4.00pm
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Wythenshaw, Sunday 12th November: 11:30am - 3.00pm
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stretford 9th & 16th November: 7.00pm - 9.00pm
Enterprise car and van hire Stockport Bryant House, 59 Wellington Road N – Monday – Friday: 8.30am – 4.30pm
Birmingham drop off points and times:
Birmingham New Street Monday 7th and Tuesday 8th November: 7:30am-11:30am
Safestore Birmingham Middleway Monday - Saturday: 8.00am - 6.00pm, Sunday - 10.00am - 4.00pm
Safestore Birmingham Central Monday - Saturday: 8.00am - 6.00pm, Sunday - 10.00am - 4.00pm
Pickwick Sports Ground Windermere Road, Birmingham Wednesday 9th November, Wednesday 16th November, Wednesday 22nd November, 6.30pm-8.00pm
Enterprise car and van hire Digbeth 70 High Street – Monday – Friday: 8.30am – 4.30pm
Bradford drop off points and times:
Global Educational Trust 7 Darley Street - Wednesday 9th November, Friday 11th November, Wednesday 16th November, Friday 18th November – 10.00am – 4.00pm
Breaking The Silence (The Meridian Centre) 61 St Paul’s Road – Monday – Friday: 9.00am – 3.30pm
Enterprise car and van hire Bradford South 244 Sticker Land – Monday – Friday: 8.30am – 4.30pm
Enterprise car and van hire Bradford North 64 Queen’s Road – Monday – Friday: 8.30am – 4.30pm
Bristol drop off points and times:
Safestore Bristol Pennywell Road Monday - Saturday: 8.00am - 6.00pm Sunday - 10.00am - 4.00pm
Safestore Bristol Ashton Gate Monday - Saturday: 8.00am - 6.00pm, Sunday- 10.00am - 4.00pm
Shah Jalal Mosque Stapleton Road, Eastville, Bristol – Saturday 12th November 12.00pm- 5.00pm
Glasgow drop off points and times:
Safestore Glasgow Southside Monday - Saturday: 8.00am - 6.00pm, Sunday:10.00am - 4.00pm
Safestore Glasgow Central Monday - Saturday: 8.00am - 6.00pm, Sunday - 10.00am - 4.00pm
Townhead Village Hall St Mungo Avenue, Glasgow Monday - Friday: 11.00am - 8.00pm, Saturday:10.30am – 2.30pm
Hijama Wala Cupping Therapy, Kynoch Gym, Portman Street, Glasgow - Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday 1.00pm-8.00pm
Leicester drop off points and times:
Safestore Leicester Abbey Lane Leicester, Monday - Saturday: 8.00am - 6.00pm, Sunday - 10.00am - 4.00pm
The Peace Centre Thurncourt Road Leicester Open during prayer hours, click here for more details
The City Retreat Church Gate, Leicester, Monday – Friday 12.00pm - 6.00pm
Enterprise car and van hire Leicester City Centre 248 Loughborough Road – Monday – Friday: 8.30am – 4.30pm
Enterprise car and van hire Leicester South 29 Lutterworth Road – Monday – Friday: 8.30am – 4.30pm
London drop off points and times:
Human Appeal London Office 57 Park Road NW1 6XU Monday - Friday: 10.00am - 6.00pm
London Community Hub 123 Whitechapel Road London E1 1DT, Monday - Friday: 10.00am - 6.00pm
About Human Appeal
Human Appeal (registered charity 1154288) is a fully independent British charity and humanitarian NGO based in Manchester, UK. It was established in 1991, and runs targeted aid relief programmes in collaboration with recognised global organisations like the United Nations. Its purpose is to save lives through emergency response and sustainable development programmes, across over 25 countries worldwide.
Human Appeal does not operate under any other name, there are no alternative versions of the official name, and its only official logo is detailed on its website only.
www.humanappeal.org.uk
