Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,769 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,905 in the last 365 days.

Diverse Dimensions Publications Brings Untold Stories from Various Genres to Life

Books opened on the table

"I Make it Possible with Words"

Diverse Dimensions Publishing logo design of shooting stars in black and gold

Diverse Dimensions Publishing

Family Reading The Sandbox Series Together sitting down at the table

Family Reading The Sandbox Series Together

Diverse Dimensions has a universal reach that empowers independent authors to connect their stories with readers around the world

Stories that unveil life's experiences and represent diverse cultures while offering insight into the various dimensions of one's imagination”
— Diverse Dimensions, LLC
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diverse Dimensions believes that everyone has a story to tell. The company welcomes new stories from all walks of life; their motto is "Your Story, Your Way." Individuals are given options in customized ways during live consultations. To name a few, the company provides editing, design, formatting and publishing. Qualified professional service with a large network of distributors. A publishing company that prioritizes its authors and supports their stories in their own unique way. Diverse Dimensions sponsors book fairs, book signings, public speaking engagements and social networking opportunities.

Diverse Dimensions finds joy in appreciating and respecting each individual's own style and experience. The company collaborates with a variety of organizations around the world, including libraries and schools. Their mission is to highlight untold stories while assisting authors in the process of bringing their work to fruition. Famous author Toni Morrison said it best: "If there is a book that you want to read but it hasn't been written yet, then you must write it."
Stories in one's mind come to life once written and can travel through the world impacting the lives of many. The company is committed to empowering authors and strengthening their networks around the world in order to facilitate literary communications while also building communities. Our mission is to reveal the untold stories of nature's diversity. We seek stories that represent and liberate the experiences and lives of the masses. Diverse Dimensions will publish and represent stories from various backgrounds and cultures that explore and illuminate the many dimensions of experiences and lifestyles. Diverse Dimensions provides manuscript consultations, proofreading and editing consultations, interior design and cover consultations, as well as Conversion and Book Production Formatting. These services are extremely beneficial on an international, regional, and local level. In addition to long-term marketing support, we can be available for extended hours during new releases and other major events.


For more information check out their website: https://www.thediversedimensions.com

Cecelia Roberts
Diverse Dimensions
contact@thediversedimensions.com

You just read:

Diverse Dimensions Publications Brings Untold Stories from Various Genres to Life

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.