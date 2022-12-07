Children's Book Series That Actively Encourage Social and Emotional Development
A message with a purpose that emphasizes the importance of instilling core values in children's lives at a young age.
Children should feel included and portrayed in the books they read as an essential component of their development now more than ever. ”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Sandbox Book Series," is the gift that keeps on giving in the spirits of the children who read it! The Sandbox series has pulled at the heart strings of homes across the globe. Countries like Brazil, Germany, South Africa and the United States have given the authors, Carolyn Furlow and Amelia Furlow rave reviews.
The series provides tools that enhance children's social and emotional skills. Advanced cognitive thinking abilities and communication skills will be broadened as children become engaged in the many different plots and story lines. The first book of the series, "The Sandbox, A Story of Inclusion and Embracing Differences," demonstrates to children that differences are a welcomed part of life. The second book, "The Sandbox, A Story of Sharing and Caring," gives children life lessons about being a good friend. The third book of the series, "The Sandbox You Are Who You Say You Are," builds self-esteem and confidence in children. Coming soon, "The Sandbox Meets Unity," is a story about a puppy named Unity whose imperfections teach the concept of unconditional love. The series is complete with a coloring book and books written in French and Spanish.
As kids learn from the life lessons included in the book's pages, the series will support their wellbeing. The children's book series is an excellent resource for parents, educators, and institutions because it encourages positive messages that expand our worldview. The series is currently offered at various stores, including Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Target, Walmart, Amazon, and many more! The mother-daughter team has made a significant global impact, and they hope to continue writing books that activate a child's imagination while also furthering social and emotional development in the children who read their stories.
