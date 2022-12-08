Submit Release
With the release of LYTE, a new author for Diverse Dimensions helps kids develop self-confidence

Rosiland Adams, a new author for Diverse Dimensions, creates books that inspire and elevate children.

This story serves as a lovely reminder that LYTE stands for Loving Yourself Takes Every day”
— Rosiland Adams
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diverse Dimensions is pleased to introduce their author, Rosiland Adams, whose creative stories encourage children to pursue their dreams. New Book LYTE is a delightful story about a rapper named Lyte. As she performs at her school's talent show, she leaves the audience amazed. The reader discovers what makes Lyte's light shine so brightly. This book provides a special message by inspiring a child's mind through literature. This story emphasizes the joys of being happy in your own skin while encouraging children to love God and themselves.

Author Rosiland Adams does an excellent job of entertaining the reader from the start and encouraging them throughout the story to believe in themselves. This story serves as a lovely reminder that LYTE stands for Loving Yourself Takes Every day. A beautiful message that instills confidence and self-esteem in all children! Lyte is a unique rapper who inspires young people to freely build their self-confidence by embracing all of the attributes that make her special. New book now available at Barnes & Noble, Books- A- Million, Target, Amazon and many more places' books are sold. Visit our website: https://www.thediversedimensions.com if you are interested in getting your story published.

Cecelia Roberts
Diverse Dimensions
contact@thediversedimensions.com

