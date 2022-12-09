The British School Manila participates in the global Hour of Code 2022
British School Manila participates in the global Hour of Code 2022 and worked on different Computer Science related projects.
TAGUIG, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world surrounded by technology and whatever field children choose to go into as adults, their ability to succeed will increasingly depend on understanding not just how to use technology but also how it works.

Over the last week, British School Manila (BSM) students from Year 3 to Year 13 participated in the global Hour of Code event with millions of other students worldwide to help them gain the understanding and confidence necessary to succeed in their future endeavors.
The Hour of Code is a global computer science event that creates a fun and creative environment for students to be introduced to computer programming concepts. The event runs all throughout the year but in December, thousands of schools across the world, including BSM, participate by doing a one-hour introduction to computer science concepts.
Dedicating one hour to working on Computer Science, students explored concepts in block coding and JavaScript to develop simple games, solve puzzles and create funky dance moves. The students collaborated with each other, took risks with their work, and learned something new and fun.
“I think the Hour of Code was a fun experience as we got to code with other people. Also, it was easier than expected,” shared one BSM student. The school also offers a range of curricular and extra-curricular STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) activities that encourage students to problem solve, create, explore.
A number of BSM alumni have gone on to work in STEM fields including Dani Africa, who recently was awarded by World Women Leadership Congress 2022. Africa is the founder and CEO of BOTched, a Filipino STEM learning company created with the principle of being 'fail-friendly'. She believes that STEM teaching in the Philippines should have an application-based approach to make the process fun and not intimidating. The school hopes that activities and events like the Hour of Code will inspire more students to learn from taking risks and trying something new with technology.
